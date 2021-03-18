Georgian held in massage parlor slayings

ATLANTA -- A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community that's increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Ga., told police that Tuesday's attack was not racially motivated and claimed to have a "sex addiction," with authorities saying he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. His parents called police after authorities posted his photo, helping lead to his capture.

Six of the victims were of Asian descent and seven were women.

The shootings appear to be at the "intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia," said state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House and a frequent advocate for women and communities of color.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that regardless of the shooter's motivation, "it is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop."

Authorities said that they didn't know if Long ever went to the massage parlors where the shootings occurred but that he was heading to Florida to attack "some type of porn industry."

"He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker told reporters.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said it was too early to tell whether the attack was racially motivated -- "but the indicators right now are it may not be."

The Atlanta mayor said police have not been to the massage parlors in her city beyond a minor potential theft.

"We certainly will not begin to blame victims," Bottoms said.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the U.S., and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The killings horrified members of the Asian American community, who saw the shootings as an attack on them, given a recent wave of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States. The virus was first identified in China.

The attacks began when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, authorities said. Four of them died.

The manager of a boutique next door said her husband watched surveillance video after the shooting and saw the suspect sitting in his car for as long as an hour before going inside.

They heard screaming and women running from the business, said Rita Barron, manager of Gabby's Boutique.

The same car was then spotted in Atlanta, where a call came in about a robbery at Gold Spa and three women were shot to death. Another woman was fatally shot at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street.

Long was arrested hours later by Crisp County deputies and state troopers. He refused to stop on a highway and officers bumped the back of his car, causing him to crash, Sheriff Billy Hancock said.

Officers found Long with help from his parents, who recognized him from surveillance footage posted by authorities and gave investigators his cellphone information.

"They're very distraught, and they were very helpful in this apprehension," said Reynolds, the Cherokee County sheriff.

President Joe Biden said the FBI briefed him and noted that Asian Americans are concerned about a recent rise in violence. He called the attack "very, very troublesome."

A police officer watches as a body is taken from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Police Department interim Chief Rodney Bryant, from left, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, center, and Captain Jay Baker, of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, take questions during a press conference Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Atlanta Police Department headquarters in Atlanta on the arrest of Robert Aaron Long. Long is accused of killing multiple people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. According to authorities, three Asian women were found dead inside of the Gold Spa on Tuesday night and another Asian woman was found dead at Aromatherapy Spa across the street. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they've begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara place flowers near a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they've begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Roula AbiSamra, center, and Chelsey (last name withheld), right, prepare to lay flowers bouquets at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they've begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CORRECTS DATELINE TO ACWORTH INSTEAD OF WOODSTOCK - Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)