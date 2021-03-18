Golden Lions' offense carries early load

Skyler Perry had a hand in all four of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's touchdowns against Southern University on March 6.

The New Orleans junior, who has the starting quarterback role outright this spring, set career highs with two rushing touchdowns and the four total, playing as if the Golden Lions hadn't waited nearly 16 months to play again.

"It wasn't too much new to me," said Perry, who started for the 12th time in his career. "I've been playing since I was a freshman. I just adapted to some of the wrinkles [Southern] called, and our coaches called a pretty solid game. As long as we execute and my o-line holds up, we should be in pretty good shape."

Perry was named Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after completing 22 of 37 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-30 victory. He also rushed for 58 yards to lead the team.

The offensive line, which paved the way for 411 total yards, made quite a first impression under offensive coordinator Don Treadwell and offensive line coach Bill Nickell, both of whom were hired in recent months.

"Both our running backs, Mattias Clark and Omar Allen, played hard and did a good job with that," first-year UAPB Head Coach Doc Gamble said. "Whatever is working that day, that's what we're going to hang our hat on. We ran the ball really well and we threw it pretty good, too. I do believe you have to be able to run the ball effectively to open up some other things, but if we're passing the ball effectively, that should open up the run game. We play complimentary football and we want to be as balanced as possible, but the biggest thing is being efficient, and being efficient is whatever is moving the ball and allowing us to put points on the board."

Although they've played just once in this six-game schedule, the Golden Lions average the second-most points and second-most total yards in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Only Deion Sanders' Jackson State team has cranked out more in both categories (43 points and 454.7 yards per game).

Perry's former Edna Karr High School teammate, senior Tyrin Ralph, was the quarterback's favorite target with seven receptions for 86 yards.

"It started from preparation throughout the week," Ralph said. "Offense and defense, we got at it all week. We already knew Southern was Western Division champs for a couple of years, so we had it on our minds, both sides of the ball. They claimed we were underdogs, but, you know, we know who we really are."

Ralph made a name for himself in special teams by earning first-team All-SWAC honors as a return specialist and BOXTOROW Honorable Mention All-American awards in 2019. He lived up to the hype at Southern with a game-opening 40-yard kickoff return and a 27-yard per return average.

Grambling State (0-2 overall and SWAC) is next for UAPB, with kickoff at noon Saturday in Grambling, La. Gamble cautioned the tradition-rich Tigers are just two plays from being a 2-0 football team, having lost a fumble at the Jackson State 1 with 1:04 remaining in a 33-28 loss and blowing a 10-point lead against Prairie View A&M in a 17-10 loss.

"They're two plays away from being 2-0," Gamble said, noting a tough catch late against Prairie View would have given Grambling State a chance to tie or win the game. "You don't take anything away from those guys. You don't take anybody lightly. Every week, you've got to show up and play. There's always good players and coaches. I know they're not happy where they are and we're looking to improve on what we did last time."

UAPB to allow fans

UAPB won't play at home until March 27 against Alabama State in an ESPN3.com contest, but up to 3,000 fans will be admitted into the game, which will kick off at 7 p.m.

For the past two months, UAPB had not admitted fans to home events as a precaution against the coronavirus, but the doors will be open for outdoor events including football, baseball, softball and soccer. The stadium capacity at Simmons Bank Field is 16,000.

Golden Lions football

What: SWAC game vs. Grambling State

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Grambling, La.

Audio/Video: None/KPBA-FM 99.3 and UAPB athletics app

Last meeting: Grambling State won 39-33 in Pine Bluff on Oct.

26, 2019

SWAC WEST STANDINGS

School Conf. Over.

Prairie View A&M ......................... 2-0 2-0

UAPB .................................... 1-0 1-0

Southern .......................................... 1-1 1-1

Texas Southern ................................ 0-1 0-1

Grambling State....................... 0-2 0-2

SWAC EAST STANDINGS

School Conf. Over.

Jackson State ................................... 2-0 3-0

Alabama A&M .................................. 1-0 2-0

Alabama State .................................. 1-1 1-1

Miss. Valley State............................. 0-1 0-1