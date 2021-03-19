Hogs offer Bentonville WR Chas Nimrod

Bentonville junior receiver Chas Nimrod has become the 11th in-state prospect to receive an offer from Arkansas in the 2022 class.

Nimrod, 6-3, 173 pounds, also has 13 other offers from schools such as Washington State, Kansas, Tulsa, Tulane, Hawaii, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, New Mexico, and others. Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton informed him of the offer.

“I was really excited when Coach G told me he was offering me and I’m super hype that it’s my first SEC offer,” Nimrod said Friday. “I’m hoping it leads to more, and being recognized by my home state is really special.”

He caught 36 passes for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior while having 16 receptions for 376 yards, 4 touchdowns in limited action as a sophomore because of an injury. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 355 yards, a 32.2 yard return average, and a touchdown.

Nimrod, who recorded an electronic 4.47 seconds in the 40 yard dash on Tuesday, said there was no temptation to commit to Arkansas.

“I’ve made a commitment to keep all my options open until I can visit schools and find the place that feels best for me,” he said.

He has lived in Northwest Arkansas since the second grade. He was born in Indianapolis and lived in Branson, Mo., prior to his move to Arkansas. He grew up fond of Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Texas.

Guiton has made an impression on him in a short time.

“From what I’ve picked up from talking to him, he seems like a great coach and a good guy. He understands I’m laid back and makes me laugh,” Nimrod said.