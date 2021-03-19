LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas opens NCAA Tournament vs. Colgate

HALF — Devo Davis capped Arkansas’ 17-0 run to end the half with a score in transition in which he went end-to-end in 4 seconds. The Razorbacks lead 36-33 after falling behind by 14 early.

Arkansas’ run began when Moses Moody went to the bench with two fouls. Davis was big, adding six points in the open floor. Justin Smith added 11 points and six rebounds, Jalen Tate has nine points, Moody seven, and Desi Sills three.

The half flipped when the Razorbacks’ defensive intensity picked up late. Jordan Burns, who is averaging 17 points per game, went scoreless, missed all seven of his shots and turned it over three times on top of picking up three fouls.

Arkansas scored 21 points off turnovers in the half.

:34.4, 1H — Jalen Tate finds Justin Smith for a dunk, and Arkansas leads. Razorbacks on a 15-0 run with Moses Moody on the bench.

:46.2, 1H — Jalen Tate is fouled away from the ball and is at the line. He makes both free throws. Razorbacks down 33-32 and are on a 13-0 run.

1:19, 1H — Make it an 11-0 run. JD Notae added a layup to cut Colgate’s edge to 33-30. Notae then took a charge on the other end.

1:59, 1H — Jalen Tate with another layup and Arkansas is down five. Razorbacks have picked up the defensive intensity and it’s paying dividends. Arkansas is on a 9-0 run. Jordan Burns has not scored yet. He is 0 of 7 with 2 turnovers.

2:29, 1H — Colgate turns the ball over as Jordan Burns is whistled for stepping inbounds while throwing he ball in on the baseline. Jalen Tate then hits a jumper. Razorbacks down 33-26, and the Raiders call for time.

3:02, 1H — Arkansas gets another stop defensively and Desi Sills is fouled on a layup attempt. He split a pair of free throws. Great find by Justin Smith off the post-up. Razorbacks down 33-24.

3:31, 1H — Devo Davis with a steal and score in transition. Another steal by Davis leads to a Desi Sills layup. Razorbacks down 33-23 now.

4:17, 1H — Arkansas is in the bonus and will shoot free throws the rest of the half. JD Notae missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Hogs trail 33-19.

4:43, 1H — Nothing is going offensively for Arkansas. Moses Moody picks up his second foul trying to get to the rim in the open floor. He has to sit. Arkansas is 1 of its last 9 shooting and hasn’t scored in 2:16.

5:28, 1H — Oliver Lynch-Daniels hits a three-ball and Colgate leads by 11. He had attempted only 8 threes all season. Jack Ferguson buries his fourth three of the game, and the Raiders are up 14. They are on a 16-2 run over the last 4:30.

6:30, 1H — Jack Ferguson with another bucket. Colgate leads 27-17. Justin Smith then got a left-handed runner to go to pull Arkansas within 27-19 at the under-8 media timeout. Smith has 9 points and 5 rebounds. Ferguson with 8 points on 3 of 4 shooting.

7:55, 1H — Jack Ferguson with another three-pointer in transition. Colgate leads 23-17 and has hit 7 of its last 9 shots. Keegan Records adds another jumper, and the Raiders’ lead is 25-17. Eric Musselman calls for time.

9:46, 1H — Keegan Records hits a jumper over Connor Vanover, then Jalen Tate buries a three to tie the game 17-17. But Colgate answers with a triple from Jack Ferguson. Raiders lead 20-17.

10:45, 1H — Justin Smith is blowing up Colgate’s offense. He has two steals with the Raiders just trying to initiate offense. He is fouled in transition and hits two free throws. Arkansas down 15-14. Smith has 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.

11:11, 1H — Jaylin Williams hit with a questionable foul call and now has two. Razorbacks have turned it over 5 times.

11:47, 1H — Jeff Woodward missed both free throws then commits a foul on the other end. Justin Smith now with 5 rebounds to go with 5 points. Devo Davis has three turnovers now.

11:48, 1H — Colgate leads 14-12 at the under-12 media timeout. Justin Smith missed a floater on Arkansas’ last possession. The Razorbacks are 5 of 13 shooting so far. Jeff Woodward drew a foul and will be at the line when play resumes. Colgate has made its last four shots.

12:42, 1H — Moses Moody carrying the Razorbacks’ offense early. He hits a jumper to give him seven points and pull Arkansas within 14-12.

13:16, 1H — Jalen Tate is 0 of 3 from the floor to start. He just missed a three from the top of the key, then Nelly Cummings hit a three. Raiders up 14-10.

13:57, 1H — Colgate briefly grabbed a one-point lead on a layup by Jeff Woodward, but Justin Smith added a layup off a Jalen Tate miss. Ethan Henderson has checked in for Arkansas. Woodward then scores on Henderson. Colgate up 11-10.

14:54, 1H — Jalen Tate’s turnover leads to a runout for Colgate. Razorbacks lead 8-7 at the first media timeout. Moses Moody has five points, and Justin Smith has three to go with three rebounds. Jaylin Williams also has three boards. Jordan Burns is 0 of 4 from the floor and Nelly Cummings is 1 of 3. Colgate 2 of 11 shooting to start the game.

16:27, 1H — Moses Moody shooting it well to open the game. His three-ball ties the game at 5-5, then Justin Smith adds a layup after a steal plus the foul. Razorbacks up 8-5.

16:54, 1H — Devo Davis turns it over again. This time he’s hit with an offensive foul. That’s two miscues for him and three for Arkansas. Nelly Cummings hit a three to put the Raiders up three.

17:57, 1H — Moses Moody takes his man off the bounce and hits a floater in the lane. Jaylin Williams set a nice pick in the middle of the floor to free him. We’re tied 2-2.

18:35, 1H — Two turnovers already for Arkansas. Devo Davis threw the ball away on an advance pass after stripping Jordan Burns. Justin Smith then walked on a post-up. Moses Moody later fouled Keegan Records and he hit two at the line. Colgate up 2-0, and Connor Vanover subs out.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Razorbacks freshman forward Jaylin Williams is available for today’s first-round game after missing the team’s last four games. He has not played since Feb. 27 against LSU, so we’ll see what kind of shape he’s in for this one.

Moody has scored 28 points in three of Arkansas’ last four games. Over his last 10 games, he is shooting 50% on catch-and-shoot threes on the right side of the floor and 8 of 18 on the left wing. He is also 4 of his last 6 on midrange jumpers after putting the ball on the floor.

Smith enters today’s game averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over his last eight outings. He has been hyper-efficient of late, especially in the second halves of games. Smith must clean up some of his turnover troubles of late. He had five each in two games in the SEC Tournament.

Vanover is 8 of 21 on catch-and-shoot threes the last 10 games, and JD Notae is 11 of 24 over his last six games. Davis has made 17 of 46 midrange jumpers since February began. Be looking for him to be more efficient and also get the Razorbacks some easy points in the open floor.

Colgate’s starters: Jordan Burns (6-0), Nelly Cummings (6-0), Tucker Richardson (6-5), Ryan Moffatt (6-6) and Keegan Records (6-10).

The Raiders, the Patriot League Tournament champions, come into today on a 13-game winning streak. They did not begin their season until Jan. 2, but they have not lost since Jan. 3.

Burns is the head of the snake for Colgate, averaging 17 points per game. He is an elite shooter from three-point range off the bounce and in catch-and-shoot situations. Arkansas has to be sharp recognizing shooters.

The Raiders have shot the three-ball at a 40% rate this season against conference competition, and defended it well, too — 26.1%. Offensively, they haven’t turned the ball over at a high clip this season either (13.7% TO rate). However, on the other end, Colgate forced a turnover on only 16.6% of opponents’ possessions.

Richardson is a solid off-guard for Colgate, and Jack Ferguson is the player to watch off the bench. He has knocked down 50.7% of his 69 three-point attempts.