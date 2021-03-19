Sections
Suspicious North Little Rock death now considered homicide

by William Sanders | Today at 6:32 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police will investigate the death of a 55-year-old man found at a residence Thursday evening as a homicide, according to a press release.

An autopsy on Friday determined that Darryl Porter of North Little Rock did not die of natural causes, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Porter was found inside a residence on 1608 Chandler St. in North Little Rock at 6:08 p.m. Thursday.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the death of Porter to contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151, or the North Little Rock Police Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

