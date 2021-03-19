Troopers: Motorcyclist, 37, dies after Mabelvale wreck

A 37-year-old man whose motorcycle struck a pickup in Saline County on Tuesday night has died, troopers said.

Timothy Sanders was driving a 2004 Suzuki XR1 at a “high rate of speed” north on Chicot Road in Mabelvale when the crash happened around 6:15 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report provided by state police.

A southbound 2017 GMC Sierra was turning onto Russwood Lane East from Chicot road when the motorcycle struck the pickup, troopers said.

Sanders, who was from Mabelvale, died as a result of the crash, according to the report. Authorities said a passenger on the motorcycle, a 35-year-old woman from Emmet, was injured.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 97 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.