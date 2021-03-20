DT target impressed by Arkansas' first scrimmage

An Arkansas defensive lineman target liked what he saw of the Razorbacks’ first spring scrimmage on Saturday and came away surprised, too.

Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Christian Brothers in Memphis, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech and other programs.

He was impressed with the fan turnout and how the scrimmage was conducted.

“It was pretty full, but the energy of the players was high and fast paced, and it was very well put together,” said Kutas, who plans a return visit. “It was cool seeing them play in person. I enjoyed it. I also didn’t know the stadium was that big.”

He and his parents are fresh off of a Feb. 27 virtual visit with the Razorbacks. Kutas recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.