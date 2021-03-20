Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

DT target impressed by Arkansas' first scrimmage

by Richard Davenport | Today at 6:50 p.m.
Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom (left) watches from the sidelines Thursday, March 11, 2021, during practice at the university practice facility in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/210312Daily/ for today's photo gallery. .(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

An Arkansas defensive lineman target liked what he saw of the Razorbacks’ first spring scrimmage on Saturday and came away surprised, too.

Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Christian Brothers in Memphis, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech and other programs.

He was impressed with the fan turnout and how the scrimmage was conducted.

“It was pretty full, but the energy of the players was high and fast paced, and it was very well put together,” said Kutas, who plans a return visit. “It was cool seeing them play in person. I enjoyed it. I also didn’t know the stadium was that big.”

He and his parents are fresh off of a Feb. 27 virtual visit with the Razorbacks. Kutas recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

EIU grad transfer Marvin Johnson lists Hogs in top 4
by Richard Davenport
DT target impressed by Arkansas' first scrimmage
by Richard Davenport
State's new daily covid cases rise as hospitalizations decline
by Tess Vrbin
Suspect arrested in killing of man at Clarksville drive-thru
by William Sanders
Independence County sheriff's office reports apparent homicide
by David Wilson
ADVERTISEMENT