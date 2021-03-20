Golden Eagles show off in OT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Ohio State's players were dancing around in the moments before tipoff against Oral Roberts, relaxed and full of swagger.

The Buckeyes aren't dancing anymore. The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.

"When they rank them, it was only just a number at the end of the day," said Kevin Obanor, who led Oral Roberts with 30 points and 11 rebounds. "We put our shoes on just as the other team puts their shoes on. We just had the mindset of, 'Show us that you deserve to be No. 2,' and we came out with a lot of confidence."

Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two stars, Obanor and guard Max Abmas, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year's tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts' 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left. Abmas, the nation's leading scorer, had 29 points.

"Their two players that obviously concerned us were terrific, so give them, their coaches, their players, their program, their university a lot of credit for this win," Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann said. "We had no illusions that this was going to be by any stretch anything other than a really challenging game, and it obviously was that from the very jump."

Ohio State could have tied it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Duane Washington Jr.'s open three-pointer from straight away bounced off the side of the rim, and Oral Roberts celebrated its first tournament win since 1974.

The Golden Eagles' roster is full of lightly recruited players who found their way to the small, private Christian school in Tulsa. The Summit League champions bowed their heads in a prayer circle after their victory over the Big Ten power.

"I know growing up, all my life, I was always like the underdog," Obanor said. "The school is not a big school. Just to prove people wrong, it's a blessing just to have people that are really committed and believe that we're the better team."

The Golden Eagles (17-10) will play seventh-seeded Florida in the South Region on Sunday.

E.J. Liddell had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Buckeyes (21-10). Washington had 18 points and 10 rebounds but made just 7 of 21 shots.

Oral Roberts scored the game's first seven points, including a three-pointer by Abmas from the logo that drew a collective "Ooooh!" from the socially distanced crowd.

The Buckeyes led by eight before the Golden Eagles rallied. Abmas hit a three-pointer with about five minutes left in the first half to give Oral Roberts a 26-25 lead, prompting a chant of "O-R-U!" He hit another three-pointer moments later to force an Ohio State timeout. He made 5 of 7 three-pointers in the first half and had 18 points at the break as the Golden Eagles led 36-33.

The Summit League champions led by seven in the second half before Ohio State rallied to take a 60-58 lead on a pullup jumper by CJ Walker with just under five minutes to play.

Obanor was fouled with 14 seconds to play, and he made both free throws to tie the game at 64. Washington missed a step-back jumper in the closing seconds, and the Buckeys had no answer for Obanor in the extra session.

"This is obviously a really, really bitter end to a terrific season," Holtmann said. "We'll own that and accept it and we'll move forward."

FLORIDA 75,

VIRGINIA TECH 70

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back three-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and seventh-seeded Florida held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.

Florida was cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December and was forced to sit out the rest of the season.

Castleton was dominant on the inside and Mann showed up with a pair of key three-pointers late for the Gators (15-9).

Mann hit a three-pointer with 2:49 left in regulation, a shot that became huge as Virginia Tech rallied in the closing seconds and forced overtime on Nahiem Alleyne's three-pointer with 1.4 seconds left. Mann's second big three-pointer gave the Gators a 74-70 lead and proved enough after Cordell Pemsel's missed jumper with 10 seconds left.

Mann, an all-SEC performer, finished with 14 points. Scottie Lewis added 15 for the Gators.

Alleyne was brilliant for the Hokies (15-7) through regulation but was held to just one basket in overtime. He finished with 30 points and scored the final 12 of regulation for Virginia Tech.

BAYLOR 79, HARTFORD 55

INDIANAPOLIS -- MaCio Teague scored 22 points and top-seeded Baylor shook off a slow start to roll past 16th-seeded Hartford.

Baylor opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April. The Bears (23-2) will next face ninth-seeded Wisconsin.

Teague went 4 for 8 from three-point range, Davion Mitchell scored 12 points and the Bears did what 1s do to 16s -- slowly overpowered them with waves of talent.

Austin Williams scored 19 points to lead the Hawks (15-9).

WISCONSIN 85,

NORTH CAROLINA 62

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- North Carolina Coach Roy Williams lost his first opening-round NCAA Tournament game in 30 tries as ninth-seeded Wisconsin blew out his eighth-seeded Tar Heels.

Brad Davison scored 29 points for the Badgers, who negated North Carolina's size advantage by draining 13 of 27 three-pointers. The Badgers (18-12) had lost four of five entering the tournament.

Davison made 5 of 7 three-pointers and 10 of 15 shots overall. D'Mitrik Trice scored 21 points for Wisconsin.

Armando Bacot scored 15 points for UNC (18-11).

NORTH TEXAS 78,

PURDUE 69, OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jason Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16, along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift 13th-seeded North Texas past No. 4 seed Purdue.

Hamlet and Bell led the Mean Green (18-9) to a regular-season Conference USA title last year but missed a chance at the tournament when the season was canceled by covid-19.

Bell opened overtime with a three-pointer, then altered two Purdue shots underneath to help the Mean Green turn the extra session into a laugh. North Texas scored the first 11 points.

Hamlet did most of his damage during a pair of sublime 8-0 personal runs in the second half, each of which stopped the Purdue momentum in its tracks.

Freshman Jaden Ivey finished with a career-high 26 points to almost single-handedly keep the Boilermakers (18-10) in the game.

TEXAS TECH 65,

UTAH STATE 53

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State.

The Red Raiders (18-10) snapped a two-game losing streak and made new memories in the tournament after their most recent appearance, a loss to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game.

Neemias Queta had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists, and tied Utah State's single-game school record with seven blocks. Justin Bean had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (20-9).

Kevin McCullar had 10 points and seven rebounds for Texas Tech.

Oral Roberts players and coaches form a prayer circle on the court following their win over Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor (0) gets pressure from Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, center, and E.J. Liddell (32) during the first half of a First Round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor during the first half of a First Round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Ohio State's Zed Key (23) is pressured by Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor (0) goes up for a shot between Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14), Duane Washington Jr. (4) and Zed Key (23) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor, bottom, looks to pass after recovering the ball during a scrum involving teammate Kareem Thompson, center, and Ohio State's Justice Sueing during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Oral Roberts won in overtime. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Oral Roberts players and coaches celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

VILLANOVA 73,

WINTHROP 63

INDIANAPOLIS -- Villanova found a way to advance in the NCAA Tournament without Collin Gillespie.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the fifth-seeded Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a victory over 12th-seeded Winthrop.

Villanova (17-6) had lost both games since senior point guard and Big East co-player of the year Gillespie tore a ligament in his left knee during the Wildcats' victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on March 3. That made Winthrop, which came in with just one loss this season, a popular upset pick.

But Robinson-Earl delivered when the Wildcats needed him, making four free throws that launched a 9-0 run to give Villanova its biggest lead at 60-47. The Wildcats will face 13th-seeded North Texas in the second round on Sunday.

D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop (23-2) with 12 points.

Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey questions a call as his team played against Villanova in the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells to his team as they played against Winthrop in the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Villanova guard Caleb Daniels (14) celebrates a defensive stop with Justin Moore (5) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) in the second half of a first round game against Winthrop in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Winthrop forward Kelton Talford (4) grabs a rebound behind Villanova forward Eric Dixon (43) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)