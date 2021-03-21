How to schedule a covid-19 shot

For help making an appointment to get a covid-19 vaccination, or for related questions, phone the Arkansas Department of Health's vaccination scheduling hot line at (800) 985-6030.

The line is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Health Department also posts a list of covid-19 vaccination clinics around the state. Some accept appointments, and others are first-come, first-served.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The vaccination clinic website is: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/adh-covid-19-vaccine-clinics.

More vaccination locations

The Health Department also offers a list of "Covid-19 Vaccination Locations" that includes hundreds of pharmacies and hospitals statewide that administer shots by appointment.

The website is: https://bit.ly/3q45Noe.

Providers are listed by city and county, with telephone numbers and links to individual store websites and waiting list sign-ups. The Health Department site asks: "Please only contact one provider."

Call-in line; email address

For more information related to the covid-19 virus, call the state Health Department's ADH COVID-19 call center at (800) 803-7847, or email ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov.