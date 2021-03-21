Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of March 21, 2021

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Joshua Adam Thompson, 32, and Ashlea Nicole Monk, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 15.

Sean Edward Harmon, 33, of Pine Bluff, and Annette Michelle Cross, 38, of White Hall, recorded March 15.

Michael Del Marrio Martin Sr., 35, and Brittany Sade' Hutcherson, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 16.

Kyle David Rawlinson, 37, and Hailey Ann Nicole Hendricks, 35, both of White Hall, recorded March 17.

Jerry Wayne Davis, 51, and Christiana Rebecca Davis, 48, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 17.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Kodi Owens v. Bridgett Jefferson, granted March 9.

Jonathan Poole v. Roxanne Pool, granted March 15.

Sara Deloach v. Malik Deloach, granted March 15.

Tameka Pierce v. Darrell Lowe, granted March 15.

Charla Harrison v. Curleak Harrison, granted March 15.