Where state stands in vaccinations

Arkansas ranks two percentage points below the national average in the number of residents who have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

Below are U.S. states and territories faring best and worst in the nation's vaccine rollout, plus Arkansas and the national average. The Times uses data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Information is current as of Friday.

Two of the nation's approved vaccines, Pfizer/BioN-Tech and Moderna, require two injections to fully immunize a recipient. The third, Johnson & Johnson, requires one.

• Palau: 46%

• New Mexico: 31%

• American Samoa: 31%

• Alaska: 30%

• South Dakota: 29%

• Connecticut: 28%

• Maine: 28%

• Rhode Island: 28%

• North Dakota: 28%

• U.S. total: 23%

• Missouri, 21%

• Arkansas: 21%

• Mississippi: 21%

• Indiana: 21%

• Texas: 21%

• Idaho: 21%

• Utah: 20%

• Tennessee: 20%

• Marshall Islands: 20%

• Washington, D.C.: 20%

• Alabama: 19%

• U.S. Virgin Islands: 19%

• Georgia: 17%

• Puerto Rico: 16%

• Micronesia: 12%