State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Central Arkansas tops Lamar

The University of Central Arkansas used solid pitching Sunday to defeat the Lamar 6-1 to split their Southland Conference series in Beaumont, Texas.

Senior Conner Williams, in his 55th career appearance but just his first career start, tossed 4 2/3 innings and limited the Cardinals to 5 hits and 1 run while striking out 2. Redshirt freshman Tyler Cleveland went the rest of the way, allowing just 2 hits and no runs over 4 1/3 innings to earn his second win in as many days.

Drew Sturgeon went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, while junior second baseman Benny Ayala added a pair of hits for the Bears (7-8, 4-4 Southland Conference).

Arkansas State falls in N.C.

Jaylon Deshazier hit his second home run in as many days, but Arkansas State lost 12-2 loss in seven innings to Appalachian State on Sunday at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, N.C.

The Red Wolves (3-12, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference) picked up a run in the fifth and sixth innings, but they were not enough to take down the Mountaineers (10-8, 3-0), who were propelled to the series sweep with five runs in the second and six in the fourth.

Garrett Olson's sacrifice fly scored Jacob Hager for the other run for the Red Wolves.

UALR sweeps Texas State

Clutch hitting and timely defense ruled for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, pacing the Trojans to a series sweep of preseason Sun Belt West Division favorite Texas State with a 7-4 victory Sunday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The victory was the fourth in a row for UALR, its longest since a five-game winning streak at the end of the 2019 regular season. It marks the first series sweep in league play since UALR swept Arkansas State on May 16-18, 2019.

Kenny Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and 1 run to lead the Trojans (9-7, 3-0 Sun Belt).

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas places fourth in Georgia

No. 14 Arkansas finished fourth at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, shooting 308 (20 over) on Sunday in Athens, Ga.

No. 1 South Carolina won the event at 17 over. Kentucky and No. 6 Ole Miss were second and third respectively.

Three Razorbacks finished in the top 20. Julia Gregg led the way, finishing tied for 14th at 6-over 222, while both Kajal Mistry and Ela Anacona finished behind her at 223, each grabbing a share of 16th place.

UALR, UCA tie for fourth in Alabama

A final-round 299 helped the University of Arkansas at Little Rock tie for fourth with the University of Central Arkansas on Sunday at the Bama Beach Bash at Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Ala.

South Alabama won the event with a 891, followed by Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe, which both shot 900. UALR and the University of Central Arkansas shot 904.

UCA's Pim-orn Thitisup and Tania Nunez each shot a 224 to tie for sixth place individually.

Three Trojans finished among the individual top-20, led by junior Kellie Gachaga, who tied for eighth with a 225. Freshman Viktoria Krnacova tied for 12th with a 227, and junior Malena Austerslaatt took 20th with a 229.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services