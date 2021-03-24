Sections
State's new covid cases continue downward trend

by Andy Davis | Today at 5:05 p.m.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Assistant Keena Wimley administers a covid-19 test Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020, in Little Rock at Philander Smith College during a UAMS testing clinic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The downward trend in Arkansas' daily coronavirus cases increases continued on Wednesday, with the average daily rise over a rolling seven-day period dropping below 200 for the first time since May.

The state's case count rose by 231, a slightly smaller increase than the one the day before and 94 fewer cases than were added the previous Wednesday, March 17.

As a result the average daily increase over seven days fell from 213 as of Tuesday to 199 as of Wednesday.

Already at its lowest level since early June, the number of people hospitalized in the state fell by one, to 172.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 13, to 5,560.

“We continue to see some of the lowest numbers we've seen since the early days of this pandemic," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"This trend can continue if we all do our part. If it's your turn, get vaccinated today for a healthier community.”

After dropping a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by three, to 43.

The number of covid-19 patients in intensive care units as of 2 p.m. remained unchanged at 74.

