Gold medalist Raisman to speak in Fayetteville

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:25 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Aly Raisman, a champion gymnast and advocate for sexual-abuse survivors who has pushed for change in her sport, will speak April 6 at the Fayetteville Town Center.

The event is coordinated by the University of Arkansas Distinguished Lectures Committee.

A limited number of seats for the public will be made available, with seating priority given to students, according to the committee's website. Sign-ups for the in-person event can be found at dlc.uark.edu.

Attendance will be capped at 300 people, UA spokesman John Thomas said. University students, faculty and staff members will have access to a livestream of Raisman's talk, Thomas said.

Raisman is a two-time U.S. Olympian who won six medals, including three gold medals, at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

In 2017, Raisman spoke publicly about being abused by a team doctor, Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually assaulting athletes.

Raisman and more than 150 others -- including current Razorbacks women's gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber -- gave victim impact statements at Nassar's sentencing hearing. Raisman has been outspoken about the importance of accountability for USA Gymnastics and wellness for athletes and others.

