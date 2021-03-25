Sections
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies in Stone County crash

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:31 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Mountain View man was killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Stone County on Wednesday, troopers said.

Blake Brown, 25, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson east on Herpel Road around 5:48 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report.

A 1994 Ford was backing into the road from a private drive when the motorcycle was unable to maintain control, and collided with the side of the vehicle, the report states.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as sunny and dry.

A passenger in the Ford, Haley Amico, 27, of Mountain Home, was also injured in the crash, the report states. The injured were transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, troopers said.

At least 110 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

