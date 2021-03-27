LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts in Sweet 16

3:09, 1H — Kevin Obanor throws one down after Justin Smith gambled as the post defender. ORU up 27-24 at the under-4 timeout. Carlos Jurgens has a game-high 11 points, and Jalen Tate 10. Arkansas is shooting 33.3% to this point while the Golden Eagles are sitting at 40.7. ORU will be at the line for two shots when play continues. It will be its first shots at the line tonight.

5:10, 1H — Moses Moody got a jumper to fall in the lane after a shot fake, Carlos Jurgens added another score — his fifth of the game — then Jalen Tate hit a three. Tate has 10.

6:31, 1H — Carlos Jurgens with a dunk. ORU up 23-19. Jurgens has nine points, a game high. JD Notae then drove the lane for Arkansas and turned the ball over trying to hit Justin Smith under the rim. Devo Davis is back in for Notae.

7:08, 1H — Kareem Thompson adds a jumper from the right elbow over Desi Sills. Tough shot. ORU back in front 21-19. That was his first score of the game.

7:54, 1H — Desi Sills cut to the rim, missed a layup then Justin Smith added a putback for a two-point lead. The Golden Eagles scored moments later to knot the game 19-19. Sills was hit with an offensive foul to take us to the under-8 media timeout. Carlos Jurgens leads ORU with seven points, Max Abmas six. Jalen Tate has seven points for Arkansas, and Smith/JD Notae have four each.

9:27, 1H — ORU turned the ball over driving the ball into the lane, JD Notae dribbled to the other end in transition and drew a favorable whistle. His two free throws give Arkansas a 17-15 lead. ORU, though, ties the game on a Carlos Jurgens bucket.

10:15, 1H — Desi Sills with a great find of JD Notae for a bucket, and we’re tied 15-15. Arkansas is on an 8-0 run over the last three minutes.

11:15, 1H — Devo Davis picks up his second foul of the game about 35 feet from the rim. He sits and Desi Sills enters the game.

11:31, 1H — Jalen Tate drives the lane and gets a short midrange jumper to fall, plus the foul. Razorbacks are on a 6-0 run over the last 1:07 to pull within 15-13 at the under-12 timeout. Tate will be at the line when play continues.

12:38, 1H — Jalen Tate posts Max Abmas on the block and hits a short jumper. Razorbacks down 15-11 after a Justin Smith layup. Great no-look pass by Devo Davis after a JD Notae steal.

12:58, 1H — Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas have hit back-to-back threes and ORU leads 15-7. Eric Musselman calls for time. The Golden Eagles are 5 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 10 from deep. Abmas has six points, Obanor with three points and four rebounds.

14:05, 1H — Justin Smith fouled Kevin Obanor on the perimeter, then officials called Davonte Davis for a push on an ORU miss from three. Ethan Henderson checks in for Smith.

14:41, 1H — ORU has knocked down back-to-back threes and leads 9-4. The Golden Eagles are 3 of 10 from the floor, and all of their buckets are triples. Jalen Tate scored the next time down for Arkansas and drew a foul. He’ll be at the line when play resumes. ORU leads 9-6 at the first media timeout.

16:36, 1H — Davonte Davis picks up an offensive foul as he drives left and hits a short midrange jumper. Next trip down for ORU, Paul Mills picks up a technical foul. He’s not happy with the call on Carlos Jurgens. Razorbacks up 4-3 after Moody hits two free throws.

18:01, 1H — Jaylin Williams gets Arkansas’ first points. Jalen Tate drove the lane after rebounding a Justin Smith miss from the top of the key. ORU up 3-2.

19:15, 1H — ORU gets on the board first with a three-ball from Francis Lacis just seconds after Moses Moody blocked a layup attempt. Golden Eagles lead 3-0. Jalen Tate missed a wide open three on the right wing and Moody missed a midrange jumper the next trip down.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Jaylin Williams.

Williams is making his second consecutive start and fourth of the season. He started in the second-round win over Texas Tech and finished with 10 rebounds — 8 defensive — and 4 assists in 28 minutes. He did not play in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 20.

Smith is in the midst of the best scoring run of his college career, adding 20-plus points in Arkansas’ last three games. He added a 22-point, 17-rebound double-double against the Golden Eagles earlier this season. Ten of those rebounds came on the offensive end.

Moody and Davis are each averaging 13.5 points in the NCAA Tournament. Moody has knocked down 5 of 6 midrange jumpers in two games. Davis has added four scores in transition.

The Razorbacks are one win away from the program’s first Elite 8 appearance since 1995.

Oral Roberts’ starters: Max Abmas (6-1), Carlos Jurgens (6-5), Kareem Thompson (6-6), Francis Lacis (6-7) and Kevin Obanor (6-8).

Abmas and Obanor are the players to keep an eye on for ORU. Abmas is averaging 24.5 points this season and Obanor is second on the team at 19.0 per outing. They have teamed up for 72.4% of the Golden Eagles’ points in the NCAA Tournament.

ORU knocked off 2-seed Ohio State and 7-seed Florida to reach the Sweet 16. Abmas has scored 27.5 points per game in the tournament, and Obanor 29. Only two other Golden Eagles players have combined to score 10 or more points — Jurgens and Thompson.

Paul Mills’ team has averaged 11 made threes the last four games and made 21 against the Buckeyes and Gators. It is also the best free throw shooting team in the country, making 82.4% of its attempts. The Golden Eagles shoot the three at a 38.2% clip.

ORU is 18-10 overall and has won seven consecutive games dating back to Feb. 27.