Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
CLEANING UP THEIR ACT

A clean sweep: Volunteers help pick up trash in future Rose Creek Park

Volunteers help pick up trash in future Rose Creek Park by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:39 p.m.
Scott and Eli Odena on 03/13/2021 at the future Rose Creek Park in Little Rock

The kickoff of Keep Little Rock Beautiful's annual city-wide cleanup was held March 13 at what will become Rose Creek Park and Trail in the Capitol View neighborhood.

Gallery: Keep Little Rock Beautiful Kickoff

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/328park/]

Volunteers of all ages gathered at the future park to help with cleanup and beautification of the area. The park is along Rose Creek with a view of the State Capitol. According to the Rose Creek Park and Trail Facebook page, 85 people helped pick up litter and debris at the kickoff, filling a 30-yard dumpster with trash.

Members of Keep Little Rock Beautiful were on hand with information about the new park, providing drinking water and handing out free T-shirts for volunteers. Keep Little Rock Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that works with residents and businesses to prevent litter, recycle waste and beautify the city.

The cleanup was one of many held across the city that day.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

UK variant hunters lead global race to stay ahead of COVID
by By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases
by The Associated Press
2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
by By JON GAMBRELL and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana
by By MARINA VILLENEUVE and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
Texarkana airport budgets for operations-manager job
by Greg Bischof
ADVERTISEMENT