A clean sweep: Volunteers help pick up trash in future Rose Creek Park

The kickoff of Keep Little Rock Beautiful's annual city-wide cleanup was held March 13 at what will become Rose Creek Park and Trail in the Capitol View neighborhood.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/328park/]

Volunteers of all ages gathered at the future park to help with cleanup and beautification of the area. The park is along Rose Creek with a view of the State Capitol. According to the Rose Creek Park and Trail Facebook page, 85 people helped pick up litter and debris at the kickoff, filling a 30-yard dumpster with trash.

Members of Keep Little Rock Beautiful were on hand with information about the new park, providing drinking water and handing out free T-shirts for volunteers. Keep Little Rock Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that works with residents and businesses to prevent litter, recycle waste and beautify the city.

The cleanup was one of many held across the city that day.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins