Black churches go above, beyond

As the Black community suffered from the covid-19 pandemic, so too did its churches.

Over the past year, the churches have become more than places of worship -- they have educated people about the disease and how to survive it, and encouraged trust in the medical profession.

Covid-19 has affected people of color at a rate higher than it has whites, according to information collected by the Covid Tracking Project.

The virus afflicted 10,876 people per 100,000 in the Black community in Arkansas, compared with 8,967 people per 100,000 in the white community, according to calculations by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette using data from the Covid Tracking Project, which stopped collecting data March 7.

Nationally, the Covid Tracking Project reported, the disease hit 5,822 Black people per 100,000, compared with 4,495 white people per 100,000.

As of Friday, 51,600 Black people in Arkansas have contracted covid-19 and 832 of them have died, according to the state Department of Health. Blacks make up about 15% of the state's population.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an article published in July said long-standing systemic health and social inequities put many people in racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from covid-19.

The agency cited as reasons discrimination, problems with health care access, housing, education levels and income.

Keneshia Bryant-Moore, assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and associate professor for health behavior and health education, said her department has been concerned about inconsistent and inaccurate information about the pandemic been spreading in the Black community.

"There is a lot of concern around the vaccine because of things that happened in the past, for example, the Tuskegee Study," she said.

The "Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male" was an experiment conducted by the Public Health Service and the Tuskegee Institute starting in 1932. The goal of the decades-long study was to "observe the natural history of untreated syphilis" in Black populations, but the test subjects weren't informed about the true nature of the study. Researchers told 600 Black men that they were being treated for "bad blood" when, in fact, they received no treatment at all.

"Trust is the foundation of everything, and the minority community's trust has been violated for centuries," Bryant-Moore said.

Bryant-Moore said she has been working with churches to create a bridge between the medical field and the Black community.

"The faith community in the African American community is one of the most trusted," she said. "You can't build trust overnight, especially during the pandemic, but we have been working on this before the pandemic."