The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2222 Wolfe St., residential, Donald Wollfolk, 7:38 p.m. March 19, property valued at $300.

• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residential, Lemetric Johnson, 10 a.m. March 23, property valued at $1,000.

• 307 E. Seventh St., residential, Stephanie Foster, 10:19 p.m. March 23, property valued at $500.

72209

• 5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Rachel Hill, 7:30 p.m. March 22, property valued at $750.

• 8501 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Edgar Bahena, 3:45 p.m. March 23, property valued at $1,000.

• 8621 Baseline Road, residential, Carlos Gutierrez, 3 p.m. March 23, property valued at $1,200.

72211

• 601 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Mariane Scurlock, 9:53 p.m. March 19, property valued at $1,365.

72227

• 1400 Old Forge Dr., residential, Vera Williams, 3 p.m. March 20, property valued at $4,931.