Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe set virtual concert for Wednesday

by Sean Clancy | Today at 12:14 p.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR. - Rapper Big Piph.

It’s been a while since they have hit a stage, so rapper Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe along with Apollo are bringing the jams in an online concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Piph, who grew up in Pine Bluff and was based in Little Rock before moving to Atlanta, is fresh off the release of “Far From Finished,” a new EP of hip-hop bangers. Now he’s back with band mates Bijoux, Dee Dee Jones, Paul Campbell, Dre Franklin and Lachaz Holloway for a live show.

Presented by Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, ACANSA Arts Festival and Remix Ideas (Shop Black Live), the free concert can be accessed through Piph’s Instagram, @bigpiph, or his other social media pages.

“It’s gonna be dope and special and just a really good show,” the MC says in the trailer for the gig, which can be seen at arkansasonline.com/329piph/.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Rose Bud district clear following threat, officials say; classes to resume Tuesday
by Brianna Kwasnik
Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe set virtual concert for Wednesday
by Sean Clancy
Ban on renter evictions during covid-19 pandemic is extended
by The Associated Press
Troopers: Monticello woman killed in head-on collision
by Brianna Kwasnik
Musselman's impact on Arkansas noticed by major target
by Richard Davenport
ADVERTISEMENT