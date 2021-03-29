New-case numbers keep falling in state

Arkansas reported 69 new covid-19 cases Sunday, with the number falling for the eighth day in the row, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The new cases bring the state's total to 329,929. Active cases dropped by 87, to 1,945.

Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total number of Arkansans who have died from covid-19 since March 2020 to 5,595.

The number of vaccine doses administered under the state's program increased by 6,201 Sunday, bringing the total to 967,914. Another 122,948 doses have been given under federal programs operating in Arkansas, according to Health Department data.

The Health Department reported that 340,298 people were partially immunized and 387,992 were fully immunized as of Sunday.

"The First Lady and I are among 728K Arkansans who have had a COVID-19 vaccination," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Sunday evening. "I was elated to see today we had fewer than 100 new cases for the second time in March. Please join us in getting a shot so we can push the number to zero."

Pulaski County saw the most new cases with 13, followed by Benton County with nine and Craighead County with six. All other counties had four or less.

On Sunday, 171 people were hospitalized with covid-19, one more than on Saturday. One less person was on a ventilator, with 27 patients remaining on them.