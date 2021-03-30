2 suspects named in North Little Rock shooting; victim in critical condition, police say

Police are seeking help in locating two teens they suspect were involved in a North Little Rock shooting that left another teen critically injured, authorities said Tuesday.

Jimmy Washington and Devin Givens, both 18, were named as suspects in the Sunday shooting of Raymond Hudson, according to a news release by North Little Rock police.

Officers responding to the area of 617 W. 22nd St. in reference to shots fired shortly before 8:15 p.m. Sunday found Hudson suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Hudson, 18, was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, the release states.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the North Little Rock police Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.