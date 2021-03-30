UAPB coach discusses recent game

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff head football coach Doc Gamble participated on the Southwestern Athletic Conference football coaches call Monday morning.

The Golden Lions' Saturday home opener vs. Alabama State was paused in the second quarter due to lightning at approximately 5:18 p.m. and canceled shortly after 7 p.m. as weather intensified during the evening.

UAPB (2-0 overall, 2-0 SWAC) will return to action Saturday in a 3 p.m. game at Mississippi Valley St. (0-1, 0-1). The game will be video streamed live on the ESPN Aapp. The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live, and on the free UAPB Athletics App.

Here's what Gamble said on the call:

• On the game vs. Alabama State: "We were off to a good start. I think I heard [ASU head coach Dr. Donald Hill-Eley] say earlier [on the call], we believe it was going to be a great game between two really good football teams. They came out fast and were moving the ball pretty well, and we were doing the same. You can only control the controllables. The only thing you can control is what you can control, and of course we can't control Mother Nature. We were looking forward to it. It was the first time I felt our kids were disappointed about change [not playing]. ...That's a sudden change [for us]. I had to kind of give them a reminder pep talk ... several things are certain in life, and change is constant. We're looking forward to playing this week. At the end of the day, [last week] wasn't the last game of the year. We have a game coming up this week."

• More on players' reaction: "Our guys really don't complain about anything. They just wanted to go back out and finish the game, especially after Alabama State took the lead 10-3. They wanted to go back out, and that's just a testament [to them]. We have a competitive crew. Our guys are very competitive and wanted to go back out and finish what we got started."

• On Mississippi Valley State: "We go play Valley, which is another good football team. They haven't played in three weeks, and a lot can change for them and do a lot of things in three weeks. It's kind of going into an unknown, so to speak. The only video we have to really watch is from their game against Jackson State [on March 14, the only game MVSU has played this season]. From the looks of things, they are sound, well-coached, and it will be a good challenge. ... In my personal opinion, it's one of the toughest places to play on the road in the SWAC. We have a big-time challenge coming up this week."

TICKETS

A limited number of single-game tickets are on sale for the final two home football games on the 2021 UAPB Spring Schedule.

The Golden Lions will host Prairie View A&M on April 17 and Texas Southern on April 24 at Simmons Bank Field, with both games set for 3 p.m. kickoffs.

Advanced purchases of tickets are available online only at uapblionsroar.com/tickets through Friday at midnight before each home game.

Prices are $20 for general admission tickets, $25 for reserved bleacher seats, $30 for reserved bench back seats and $40 for chairback seats.

Golden Lion students are admitted free with valid UAPB ID.

If available on gameday, in-person ticket purchases can be made at Simmons Bank Field starting two hours before kickoff. Prices increase by $5 on gameday.

For more information, call (870) 575-7930 or (870) 575-8601.