WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:09 p.m.
In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 330,008 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 5,601.

According to state health officials, a total of 1,096,134 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4NwWBZDl0U]

WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
