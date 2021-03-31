Dental art winners announced

Gandy Elementary School in White Hall recently announced the winners of the fourth annual Dental Health Art Contest sponsored by the dental office of Dr. Donna Massey, according to a news release. Kindergarten, first- and second-grade students at Gandy participated in the contest.

Winners are: Kindergarten, 1st place --Bree McEntire, 2nd place -- Aubrey Abrams, 3rd place -- Owen Dill; first grade, 1st place -- Aryanna Chowdhury, 2nd place -- Ella Lawson, 3rd place -- Ethan Tatum; Second grade, 1st place -- Sadie Dutton, 2nd place -- Cooper Law, and 3rd place - Liliana Wall

In recognition of Dental Health Month, the students drew and colored pictures pertaining to good dental health. The top three winners in each grade level won prizes donated by Crest/Oral B.

Gandy Elementary School first grade winners in the Dental Health Art Contest are Ethan Tatum, Aryanna Chowdhury and Ella Lawson. (Special to The Commercial)