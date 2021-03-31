Marshal says driver crashed into vehicle

A Little Rock man is charged with gun- and drug-related offenses, accused of ramming a U.S. marshal's vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The marshal arrested Adrian Witt, 25, after the incident just off Nebling Road in Little Rock around noon Tuesday, the report said.

Officers searched Witt's vehicle and found marijuana, cocaine, a digital scale, a firearm and currency, according to the report.

Witt was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with eight felony offenses, including aggravated assault.

LR man is accused of carjack attempt

Little Rock police arrested a man early Tuesday on accusations that he attempted to steal a vehicle while threatening the driver with a hammer, according to a report.

Officers went to 2815 S. Battery St. at 12:14 a.m. in response to a call about a carjacking. Officers said Douglas Duckett, 41, of Little Rock was found in the victim's vehicle, the report said.

The victim told police that Duckett threatened him by pushing him and drawing the hammer back like he was going to hit him, according to the report.

The report said that Duckett had attempted to start the vehicle with a screwdriver and was in possession of a hammer inside the vehicle.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where no bail was set. Duckett is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor attempted theft of property.