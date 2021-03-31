State covid cases rise by 212; governor calls vaccination numbers 'encouraging'

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 212 - the second daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

After rising Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by four, to 166.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 5,626.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the state's ongoing vaccination efforts.

“The total number of vaccine doses administered since last week has increased by over 141,000," Hutchinson said.

"We also have over 61,000 additional Arkansans who are fully vaccinated. These numbers are encouraging, and with all Arkansans 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine, we hope these numbers will continue to increase.”

After falling Tuesday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose Wednesday by two, to 27.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care as of 2 p.m. remained unchanged, at 63.

Wednesday's increase in cases was larger than the one a day earlier but slightly smaller than the one the previous Wednesday, March 24.

As a result, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period fell by about three, to 174.