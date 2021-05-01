Active covid cases in state rise back above 2,000

Arkansas reported the largest number of active coronavirus cases in five weeks on Saturday, the first day since March 27 in which more than 2,000 Arkansans had the disease.

The 2,036 active cases reported Saturday represent a 27% increase from the 1,602 cases reported on April 6, the lowest number of 2021. However, it's a decrease of more than 92% from the state's all-time record of 27,822 active cases on Jan. 10.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 243 new covid cases Saturday, an increase of 59 from the total added the previous Saturday.

After two consecutive days of 166 Arkansans hospitalized with coronavirus, that number rose to 168 on Saturday. Twenty-nine patients are on ventilators, one more than on Friday, according to Health Department data.

Benton County had the most new cases Saturday with 41. Pulaski County had 30 new cases, and Washington County had 29.

Two Arkansans died of covid on Saturday, raising the official tally of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 5,741 since March 2020.

Arkansas has now seen 335,968 covid cases since the pandemic arrived in the state. Of those, 328,135 are considered recovered.

The state also reported Saturday that 753,308 Arkansans are considered fully immunized from the disease.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.