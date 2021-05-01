Arkansas Business honors SEAR Tech owner Jones

Kedrick Jones, owner and tech consultant of SEAR Tech Services, has been named to the Arkansas Business 40 under 40.

“The Chamber would like to congratulate Kedrick Jones on being included in the 2021 Arkansas Business 40 under 40 class,” according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Jones currently serves as president of the Jefferson Co u n ty Young Professionals Network, a program of the Chamber.

The 40 under 40 rising young professionals from across the state will be honored at an event on June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree Little Rock. For details or to purchase tickets, visit arkansasbusiness.com/events or call Kelli Roy at (501) 455-9336.