Calendar 5-2-21

Health departments offering Moderna shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine to anyone 18 or older at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Sunday, May 2

Prairie Lake Church honors pastor, wife

Prairie Lake Missionary Baptist Church,2611 Indiana St., will celebrate the 16th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Alvin C. Lowe and Fleshia Lowe, on Sunday. A drive through parade will begin with the lineup at 2:30 p.m. at Southeast School. A musical celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on the Prairie Lake parking lot.

Pine Bluff Art League to meet in person

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its first in-person meeting and art demonstration since the start of the covid-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in room A & B at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Jason Duren from United Way of Southeast Arkansas will lead the program. The league will implement safety measures for its members and visitors. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Space is limited to 40 people.

Monday, May 3

City council meets

The Pine Bluff City Council Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 3. Details: https://www.facebook.com/cityofpinebluff/

Beginning Monday, May 3

Senior citizens centers host lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab and go lunches are available, according to a news release. The week's menu includes: Monday -- Turkey sandwich, slaw, tomato wedges, white bread, cookie, and milk. Tuesday -- Pinto beans and ham, sliced tomato and onion, cooked cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries, and milk. Wednesday -- Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches and milk. Thursday -- Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit, and milk. Friday -- Hamburger patty, hamburger bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Tuesday, May 4

Strachota to host vaccine clinic

­­­­Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. People ages 16 and older are welcome to attend. Participants should bring their insurance card and photo ID. If people are attending for their second dose, they should bring their vaccination record card, according to a news release. To make an appointment or for more details, people should call the center at (870) 543-6323.

Concert association to host meeting, Idol singer

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host its stakeholders meeting and appearances by American Idol contestant Ryan Harmon. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Monticello Coffee Co. Participants can meet members of the association's board of directors and get a special sneak preview of plans for the 2021-2022 season of performances. Harmon will perform live at the stakeholders meeting and at area schools as part of the SMARTs program during the week, according to a news release. Harmon's latest album is "Country Fried."

Wednesday, May 5

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcom mercial.com.

Beginning Wednesday, May 5

First Trinity plans food distribution, vaccine clinic

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food and hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic, according to a news release. FOOD GIVEAWAY -- From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5, the church will sponsor a community-wide food distribution in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis. All participants are encouraged to wear masks during this event. Details: First Trinity office, (870) 534-2873. COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC -- From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, First Trinity will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic. Vaccines will be administered by ExpressRX Pharmacy. Anyone 16 years or older may register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment.

Thursday, May 6

Pine Bluff School District honors teachers of year

Pine Bluff School District will honor six educators at the Teacher of the Year Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the waterfront pavilion in Regional Park. The educators will be honored as teachers of the year for their campuses with one overall district teacher of the year to be announced at the gala. The district Teacher of the Year finalists are Erica Phillips, Benjamin Davis, and Special Sanders, according to a news release.

Through Thursday, May 6

White Hall Community Center hosts Tai Chi

The White Hall Community Center is hosting a Tai Chi program for approximately 30 minutes at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 6, according to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The Tai Chi program is sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging. All guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed including social distancing, face masks and health screenings. Registration is required. Details: (870) 879-1440 or ndbates@uams.edu or UAMScentersonaging.org or Facebook/UAMScaregiving.

Friday, May 7

ASC hosts in-person Live@5 Concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome Dumas artist Jaymes Brass to his Live@5 debut from 5-7 p.m. May 7. ASC plans to hold the concert in the new ART Yard at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. A musician, lyricist and producer, Brass creates sonic landscapes that blend R&B, rock, funk and jazz, according to the news release. This event is part of ASC's Live@5 concert series on the first Friday of every month. Entry is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited. For details on ASC concerts visit asc701.org/live-at-5. For details on Brass, visit jaymesbrassmusic.com/.

Jefferson Regional sets golf tournament

Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release. The team cost is $500. Proceeds will benefit nursing scholarships and special projects, according to a news release. Sponsorships are available. Details: Laura Beth Shaner, at shanerl@jrmc.org or 870-541-7210.

Saturday, May 8

Family FunDay: No-Sew Sock Animals

Fashionable sock pets will be made during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. May 8 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This craft is an art activity that will entertain visitors of all ages. This event is free. "Take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Participants may pick up a few kits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. May 8 at facebook.com/asc701/.

Sunday, May 9

Grady Class of 1971 announces 50th reunion

The Grady High School Class of 1971 Reunion Committee invites all its classmates to the 50th class reunion. A Zoom Class Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. May 9, (Mother's Day), the day of graduation 50 years ago, according to a news release. Classmates should contact Barbara Johnson Wilborn at (501) 888-7812 or Barbara Williams Dixon at (501) 888-6604 to receive the access information for the reunion link. The first stop will be Imagination Hawaii. Participants should grab some bright colors and a "lei" and board the 50 year ride to the Virtual Hawaiian Imagination Excursion. Details: Facebook https://m.facebook.com/grady1971.

Monday, May 10

ARDOT seeks public input on road work plans

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an online public involvement meeting about the proposed plans to add two sets of passing lanes along sections of Highway 270 between Prattsville (Grant County) and the Jefferson County line. The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. May 10, according to a news release. The link to the virtual meeting is available at https://vpiph01-job-020717-prattsville-jefferson-co-line-hwy-270-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/ There will also be an option to send online comment forms to ARDOT staff or people can print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209. Those without internet access may call Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 or email her at karla.sims@ardot.gov.

Through Sunday, May 16

Grapevine Cemetery Association announces plans

Due to the covid-19 concerns, the Grapevine Cemetery Association won't have the Memorial 2021 public meeting this year but members will still decorate the cemetery and remember loved ones, according to a news release. Members encouraged to put the decorations on the graves by May 16 and perhaps do this as a family time. Grapevine Cemetery Association is a registered tax-exempt organization and donations are tax deductible. People may send offerings or donations to 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR, 71603. Details: Roger Taylor, president, Grapevine Cemetery Board of Directors, (870) 917-7169 Roger Taylor.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18

UAPB co-hosts virtual nutrition conference

A virtual, multi-state conference on community nutrition education will be held May 18-20. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University (TSU) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU), will each host one day of the conference: TSU on May 18, UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20, according to a news release. To register or to view the agenda, participants may visit www.multi-state-conference.com. To receive updates, participants may follow the conference Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd. Details: Teresa Henson, UAPB Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.

Beginning Thursday, May 20

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a multi-media retrospective exhibition. "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn" opens with a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. May 20. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition will be an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28.

Monday, May 31

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31

GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.

TOPPS hosts food program

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn't discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Saturday, June 5

Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Festival set

The Pine Bluff-Altheimer 2021 Blues Festival is happening June 5 at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates will open at 4 p.m., according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The hosts will be Broadway Joe and Comedian Keith Glason. The special guest will be Calvin Richardson. A special tribute to Arkansas legend Billy "Soul" Bonds will be featured. Guests will also include Ms. Jody, Nathaniel Kimble, Summer Wolfe, Mo Bo, Big John Miller and Willie P. They will all be performing with live bands. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. A VIP seat at a table is available for $30. Tickets can be purchased at the usual outlets or online at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pine-bluff-altheimer-2021-blues-festival.

Sunday, June 6

School garden contest entries being accepted

Entries are being accepted for the eighth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest until June 6. The contest is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, according to a news release. Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2020-2021 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2021-2022 school year. Winners will be announced at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Details: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2021.

Through Sunday, June 6

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, June 7

TOPPS plans summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Arts center hosts youth summer camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Saturday, June 12

2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students' work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Thursday, June 17

Young professional to be honored

Kedrick Jones, owner and tech consultant of SEAR Tech Services, will be among honorees at an event recognizing the 2021 Arkansas Business 40 under 40 Class. The event will be held June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree Little Rock. Jones is president of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter. For details or to purchase event tickets, visit arkansasbusiness.com/events or call Kelli Roy at 501-455-9336.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Merrill All School Reunion set

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will be held June 17-19, 2021. All events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. For a registration package or details, interested participants should email Rosie Pettigrew, committee chairwoman, at pettigrewrosie@bellsouth.net or call 404-245-5436.

Saturday, June 19

City of Pine Bluff plans Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Main Street. The event will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food, and activities for children and teens. From 3-9 p.m., a block party will be hosted by Wil Jenkins at the same site, according to a news release. Attendance is free to community members, however, the registration fee is $25 for vendors and $75 for food trucks. Registration is available by contacting the mayor's office at 870-730-2000, ext. 7, or sending an email to mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. The registration deadline is June 11. For details or to sign up to perform, contact Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Beginning Friday, July 9

Boys and Girls Club observes 75th aniversary

In July, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary. July 9 -- the annual Heroes Banquet will be celebrated. July 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 7. pm., the club will have an outdoor event at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, starting with an opening ceremony that will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, vendors, youth activities, and entertainment. The club is also seeking alumni to join the 75 club, who will be recognized at the event July 10. For details or to make donations, people may visit the website at www.boysgirlsclubjc.org. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Through Saturday, July 10

ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition through July 10. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. "Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to a news release. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber sets Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is tentatively planning to host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event, usually held in May, has been pushed back to give the Chamber more time to plan and make changes to keep everyone safe in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Chamber newsletter. Members interested in serving on the Business Expo Committee should send emails to jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Aug. 20

Ag Hall of Fame sets Aug. 20 induction ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame announced Aug. 20 as a target date for the induction ceremony for its next class of inductees. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, the director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Monday through Thursday

Cherry Street church opens pantry

Cherry Street AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Alphas prepare tax returns free for low to moderate income residents

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will prepare free tax returns for low to moderate income families from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the academy building at Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., according to a news release. For covid-19 safety measures, participants will be met at their cars and the tax preparer will call them when their return is ready. Participants must bring documents including picture ID, Social Security card and dates of birth for themselves and all family members they are claiming; W-2's for all jobs the person held in 2020 and any other tax related documents, bank routing number and account number if they are having the refund direct deposited. If the taxpayer is filing with their spouse, they should bring the spouse. Details: (501) 819-2048 or (501) 500-3918.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.