Engagements

Grace Malcolm and Justin Charette are engaged to marry June 5 at Goodwin Manor in Little Rock.

She is the daughter of Mara and Mark Malcolm of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Retha and E.F. Lamb of Melbourne, and Barbara Timmons of Sun City Center, Fla. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and works as a kindergarten teacher.

He is the son of Lisa and Mark Charette of Little Rock. His grandparents are Peggy West of Little Rock, the late Grover West III, Judith and Steven Tole of Bristol, Conn. and Mr. and Mrs. Warren Charette of Newington, Conn. He will graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point on May 22, where his studies have focused on geospatial information systems. After graduation he will be a lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Elisabeth Merritt, daughter of Lisa and Stephen Merritt of Sheridan, and Garrett Asbill, son of LaDonna Chambers and Stephen Asbill, both of Roland, Okla.; June 26.

Plans have been made by Natalie Counce and John Trice to marry July 10 at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

She is the daughter of Katherine and Dr. James Counce of Springdale. Her grandparents are the late Patricia and John Chambers II and the late Charlene and William Counce. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting, and works as an analyst at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

His parents are Stacia and Lance Weatherton of Fayetteville and John Trice of Fayetteville. His grandparents are Carol O'Connor of Freeport, Fla., Kemp Whisenhunt, Jr. of Rogers and Ruth and John Trice of Maumelle. He is also a graduate of the University of Arkansas, with bachelor's degrees in journalism and political science, and currently works as a market researcher.

Mary Thomas, daughter of June and Jeffrey Thomas of Little Rock, and Mitchell Dowden, son of Denise and J.B. Dowden of Fayetteville; Sept. 18.