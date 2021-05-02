Environmental notebook

Forestry, ag dean

selected by UAM

The University of Arkansas at Monticello has appointed its next dean for the university's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Michael Blazier will begin in the position July 1, according to a System Division of Agriculture news release sent Thursday. He will also serve as director of the Arkansas Forest Resources Center.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and UAM made the announcement via Zoom last week.

On the Zoom call with college faculty members, Chancellor Peggy Doss spoke about the importance of Blazier's new role in Arkansas and its economic future.

"With his expertise, I see Dr. Blazier as an innovative leader to ensure strong academic programs, crucial research, and extension services for Arkansas and the region," she said.

Blazier's background is in forest research and extension projects, according to the news release. At Louisiana State University, he served for 18 years as a professor and forestry project leader at AgCenter Hill Farm Research Station.

As the dean of the only Society for American Foresters-accredited forestry studies in the state, Blazier will oversee the program's reaccreditation process.