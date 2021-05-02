How state compares on vaccinations

Arkansas has delivered at least one shot of covid-19 vaccine to 36% of state residents and has fully vaccinated one-fourth, or 25%, according to a vaccine-rollout tracking project conducted by The New York Times.

In comparison with the national average over the past several weeks, Arkansas is losing ground, according to the data.

Some 44% of all Americans have received "at least one shot," which 8 percentage points ahead of Arkansas. Six weeks ago, on March 19, the national average sat at 23%, and Arkansas ranked 2 percentage points behind, at 21%.

Below are U.S. states and territories -- along with Palau and the Marshall Islands -- faring best and worst in distributing covid-19 vaccines, as of Friday.

The Times uses data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more about the tracking project at: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html.

Two of the nation's approved vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, require two injections to fully immunize a recipient. A third vaccine, by Johnson & Johnson, requires just one shot.

The percentage of residents who have received at least one vaccination in best- and poorest-performing places include:

• Palau: 69%

• New Hampshire: 60%

• Massachusetts: 56%

• Vermont: 55%

• Connecticut: 55%

• Maine: 55%

• Hawaii: 53%

• Rhode Island: 52%

• New Jersey: 52%

• New Mexico: 51%

• U.S. total: 44%

• Indiana: 36%

• West Virginia: 36%

• Arkansas: 36%

• Puerto Rico: 35%

• Georgia: 35%

• Tennessee: 34%

• Wyoming: 34%

• Idaho: 34%

• Alabama: 32%

• Louisiana: 32%

• U.S. Virgin Islands: 32%

• Mississippi: 31%

• Marshall Islands: 25%

• Micronesia: 18%