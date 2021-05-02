Lane closures set as bridges repaired

Work to repair two bridges in Randolph and Lawrence counties will require lane closures beginning Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will reduce traffic to a single lane starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday on the U.S. 63 bridge over the Spring River, just south of Ravenden in Lawrence County, and on the U.S. 67 bridge over Gar Slough between Reyno and Biggers in Randolph County, weather permitting.

The work, which involves rehabilitating the bridge deck, will continue around the clock until the projects are completed, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and signs.