Picnic in the car

The Mount Holly Cemetery Association held its annual Restore in Perpetuity fundraiser April 26 with a fun twist.

This year's event was a drive-thru picnic throughout the historical cemetery. Guests entered through the back gate on Gaines Street and picked up boxed lunches of fried chicken and salads as they made their way through the cemetery.

Along the way, guests encountered students from Parkview Arts and Science Magnet School who were stationed throughout the park-like setting. Some of the students from the school's drama department were dressed in historical clothing depicting prominent Arkansans buried at the cemetery. Other students performed music in two different spots at Mount Holly.

Parkview students usually perform in "Tales of the Crypt" -- a historical re-enactment of some of the cemetery's residents. The 2020 production was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Guests of Restore in Perpetuity also received goody bags containing two glasses with the Mount Holly logo as well as a recipe and part of the ingredients for a cocktail to enjoy with their lunch.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal