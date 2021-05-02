State resources aid in getting shots

With vaccines against covid-19 plentiful in the state, the Arkansas Department of Health offers call-in lines, websites and other information to help unvaccinated residents get the shots.

Arkansans age 16 and over are eligible now to receive covid-19 vaccinations. The shots are free.

Information and help from the state Health Department include:

• A phone-in line for callers to set covid-19 vaccination appointments and get answers to related questions. Call (800) 985-6030, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

• An online list of covid-19 vaccination clinics around the state. Some accept appointments, others are first-come, first-served.

The vaccination clinic website is: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/adh-covid-19-vaccine-clinics.

• An online list that includes hundreds of pharmacies and hospitals statewide -- "Covid-19 Vaccination Locations" -- that administer shots by appointment.

The website is: https://bit.ly/3q45Noe.

Providers are listed on this website by city and county, with telephone numbers and links to individual store websites and waiting list sign-ups. The Health Department site asks: "Please only contact one provider."

• An ADH covid-19 call center at (800) 803-7847, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, offering information related to the coronavirus disease iteself. Or email questions to ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov.