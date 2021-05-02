Sydney Lynn Davis Colin Gregory Carr

Sydney Lynn Davis became the bride of Colin Gregory Carr at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Park Hill Baptist Church, North Little Rock. The Rev. Ken Shaddox officiated.

Judy and Kim Davis of Sherwood are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Odean and the late Dean Davis of Ashdown and the late Dean and J.T. Fisher of North Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Karen and Gregory Carr of Arlington, Texas. He is the grandson of the Linnie and the late Charles Etheridge and the late Jackie and Dennis Ray Carr, all of Beaumont, Texas.

The church doors were decorated with swags of greenery and a large arrangement of wedding flowers in the foyer marked the guestbook table. The chancel held three cathedral arrangements of ranunculus, snapdragon, astilbe, roses, Veronica and waxflower with eucalyptus and fern. Nuptial music was by pianist Patty Tanner, violinist Kiril Laskaro and vocalist Kirt Thomas.

The bride, who walked with her father down the aisle, wore a sleeveless fitted sheath of ivory satin with a high neckline. The bodice was embellished with crystal beaded illusion panels and had an open back with crystal-beaded straps. The skirt extended to a chapel-length train. Her cathedral-length veil had a floral pattern beaded edge. She carried a free form bouquet of ivory, blush, coral and orange ranunculus, snapdragons, astilbe and roses.

The bride's matrons of honor were Ashlan Jones of Cabot and Elizabeth Gardner of Lonoke. Bridesmaids were Mary-Kate Reese of Fort Worth and Allyson Patton and Savannah Patton, both of Fayetteville, and Zoe Hartmeier of Stephenville, Texas, all cousins of the bride; Corinne Johnson of Siloam Springs; Erin Cox of Denver; Amanda Collen of Dallas; Emily Carr of Richmond, Texas; Courtney Del Donno of North Little Rock. They wore blush-colored gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet. Also assisting the bride was Madison Strachn of Arlington, cousin of the groom.

Best man was Cody Carr of Richmond, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were DeShane Hall and Chandler Garrard, both of Fort Worth; Cambell Dodson, Kevin Mahon and Tanner Hinshaw, all of Arlington; Cody De­Rudder of College Station, Texas; John David Gardner of Lonoke; Tyler Allen of Lake Jackson, Texas; Jeff Castleberry of Columbus, Ohio; and Austin Admire of Atlanta. Seating guests were Preston Jones of Cabot and Logan Patton of Fayetteville, cousin of the bride.

A reception was held at The Edgemont House, North Little Rock. Tables in the main courtyard were decorated with miniature English boxwood. White candles illuminated the venue inside and out.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design, with a bachelor's degree in interior design and is an interior designer.

The groom is also a UA graduate. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and is a senior designer at Core States Group.

After a wedding trip to Maui, Hawaii, the couple will live in Dallas.