A person was shot several times Tuesday in Pulaski County, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 9300 block of MacArthur Drive, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said in a post on social media shortly before 10 a.m. Authorities said a male was reported leaving the scene driving a black jeep.

The condition of the victim wasn’t immediately provided.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to call (501) 340-6963.