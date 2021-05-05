Top farm families in counties are named by Farm Bureau

Arkansas Farm Bureau announced the 2021 county families and the Jefferson County Farm Family is the Draper Family of S&L Farms.

The bureau named the county families Tuesday for the 74th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program.

The families will be visited by judges to determine eight district winners, who will be announced June 15. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon at North Little Rock, according to a news release.

In Jefferson County, the selection of the Farm Family of the Year is overseen by the agribusiness committee of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

S&L Farms is owned and operated by Stefan and Lynn Draper. They are at 2503 Ashley Road, Sheridan. (They have a Sheridan address, but they are in Jefferson County), according to a Chamber spokesman.

The Draper Family raises chickens for Tyson Foods and has about 50 cows that they breed and sell. The family will be recognized during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry which is set for Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff. Tickets will go on sale in September.

STATEWIDE HONOREES

"Each year the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers who make up our state," said Rich Hillman of Carlisle, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. "These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for my family and yours, but also serving as the ultimate stewards of the land and water resources.

"Congratulations to these farm families. We are proud to honor their work and dedication to Arkansas agriculture, our state's largest economic sector."

The state Farm Family of the Year will represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.

County winners from southeast Arkansas include:

• Arkansas, North – Kirk and Krista Keller, Stuttgart;

• Arkansas, South – Jay and Megan McLain, DeWitt;

• Ashley – Kyle Harriman, Hamburg;

• Bradley – Jacob and Jamie Courtney, Warren;

• Chicot – Joshua and Bailey Lingo Partnership, Lake Village;

• Cleveland – Stephen Boyd, Rison;

• Dallas – William H. Sullivent, Sparkman;

• Desha – Layne and Ryane Miles, McGehee;

• Drew – Jeff and Christine Felts family, Tillar;

• Grant – Bradley and Kerri Warren, Poyen;

• Jefferson – S & L Farms, Sheridan;

• Lincoln – Joey and Rhonda Ratterree, Star City.

Sponsors of the Farm Family of the Year program include Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas and Midsouth Farm Credit. Details: www.arfb.com.