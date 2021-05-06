ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Hot Springs hopping with Gallery Walk, Arts & Park Festival

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Gallery re-debut

Boswell Mourot Fine Art is having its covid-delayed grand reopening at 1501 Main St., Suite H, Little Rock (having moved from 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Pulaski Heights), 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. To keep numbers down and permit social distancing, reserve a time within one-hour windows (6-7, 7-8 and 8-9) by calling (501) 464-6969 or (501) 664-0030, or visit boswellmourot.com. Works by all 32 of the artists the gallery represents will be on display. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.

UALR Choir

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Concert Choir's "Music of the Night: Vocal Arts Extravaganza" concert, a fundraiser for a summer 2022 performance at Carnegie Hall, streams at 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday via YouTube (tinyurl.com/eewrrtyh). The program features solos, duets and ensembles performing classical, jazz, musical theater and opera selections, including "Music of the Night" from "Phantom of the Opera," "Tonight" from "West Side Story" and selections from the operas "Hansel and Gretel," "Lakme" and "The Tales of Hoffmann" and the musical "The Wiz." Lorissa Mason conducts. Donate via tinyurl.com/4vcc3wyh.

Spa City art

Mixed-media works by Virmarie DePoyster, colored pencil drawings by Linda Palmer, watercolor paintings by Gary Simmons and abstract collages by Dan Thornhill, as well as pieces by Jeri Hillis, Robyn Horn, Charles Peer, Sammy Peters, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling and Elizabeth Weber, will be on display at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, starting with a reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday as part of the Spa City's monthly Gallery Walk. Covid-19 precautions, including a request for guests to wear masks, will be in place. The exhibition will be up through May 31. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Meanwhile, 18 Hot Springs artists will open their studios and offer free, self-guided tours as part of the 2021 Arts & The Park Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. Saturday-Sunday. Some artists will create works on site; artworks will be for sale at all the studio locations. Admission is free. Sponsor is Riser Auto. A list of participating artists is available at HotSpringsArts.org.

Sock session

Crafters will construct "No-Sew Sock Animals," 1-3 p.m. Saturday for Second Saturday Family FunDay at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. It's free; "take & make" kits will be available at the center's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. Saturday on the center's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701.

'Mermaid' musical

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages "Disney's The Little Mermaid" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, book by Doug Wright., based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney animated film), 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and May 14-15, 2 p.m. May 16 at the Forum Theater 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $18 and $16, $15 and $13 for students, senior citizens and military; pay what you can for the May 16 matinee. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Chamber concert

The Quapaw Quartet — (from left) Timothy MacDuff, viola; Meredith Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; and David Gerstein, cello — performs a string quartet by Benjamin Britten for a River Rhapsodies concert Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A string quartet by Benjamin Britten and a trio for winds and piano by Carl Reinecke are on the program for "Modern Romantics," the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's sixth and final concert of the 2020-21 Stella Boyle Smith River Rhapsodies Series, 7 p.m. Tuesday from St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.

The Quapaw String Quartet — Meredith Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello — will play Britten's "String Quartet No. 2," op.36. Leanna Renfro, oboe; David Renfro, horn; and May Tsao-Lim, piano, will play Reinecke's "Trio," op.188.

"Tickets" for the hybrid concert, with a limited in-person audience and a live stream, are "pay what you can." Visit arkansassymphony.org/modern-romantics. Call (501) 666-1761.

Honored author

Little Rock author Jennifer O'Brien, described in a news release as "a self-taught artist whose work supports those delivering end-of-life care for others," has won a 2021 Nautilus Book Awards Silver Award in the "Death & Dying/Grief & Loss" category for "The Hospice Doctor's Widow: A Journal."

O'Brien's book chronicles her 22-month journey caring for her husband, Dr. Bob Lehmberg, who died of cancer in 2017 after dedicating much of his 40-year career to caring for seriously ill and injured patients. Et Alia Press released the book in 2020 just weeks before the covid-19 pandemic hit.

Named "for the mollusk whose beautiful, pearl-lined shell contains chambers of increasing size, which the sea creature constructs for itself as it grows," the publishing industry awards program celebrates "excellent books on the growing-edge of culture," according to the website, nautilusbookawards.com.

This year's nomination process received more than 550 entries from across the United States. Past award recipients include Deepak Chopra and Bishop Desmond Tutu. Visit nautilusbookawards.com.