MUSIC MADNESS: Flores to play Cannibal & Craft; Ricki D entertains at Town Pump

Jacob Flores will perform at 8 p.m. today and Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Pamela Hopkins will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday and Lee Street Lyrical will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666.

◼️ Buh Jones will perform from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Rob Moore will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Walter's Coffee & Speakeasy, 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-4152.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ South of Eden (formerly Black Coffee) will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Tickets for the show are $15; standing room only, $10, if tickets remain on day of show.

◼️ Darsombra will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Pantheon, along with Sleuthfoot, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Billy Ruben & the Elevated Enzymes, with special guest Good Foot, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Cover charge is $7. (501) 313-4704.

◼️ Griffin and Friends will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Dockside Bar and Grill, 11321 W. Markham St., Little Rock. (501) 379-9367. The bar is the former Markham Street Grill and Pub and is now a nonsmoking venue.

BENTON

John Mark will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082. Admission is free.

CONWAY

The Sam Allbright Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Joey Barrett will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Get Off My Lawn will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Trey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St, El Dorado. Table seating is $10 for two; $20 for four. (870) 444-3057; tix.eldomad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Chuck & Glenn will perform at 5:30 p.m. today for a crawfish boil at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ The Blues Brothers will perform their "On a Mission from God" show at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; and The Legendary Pacers will bring their "Sun Records' Pioneers" show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $45 to each show, available through Eventbrite.com/e/141536721143; (501) 463-4463.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday in the lobby of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ There has been a postponement of Randall Shreve's "The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute" show, which had been set for Saturday at the Maxwell Blade Theater of Magic (in the former Malco Theater) in Hot Springs. According to a spokeswoman at the theater, Shreve hurt his leg and will do the show in June. (501) 623-6200.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Josh Merritt will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176.

◼️ Feelin' Groovy will perform at a Mother's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday at the Xplore Desoto in the Desoto Golf Club, 101 Clubhouse Drive, Hot Springs Village. Cost is $24.95. (501) 915-0007 for reservations.

SEARCY

A Year & A Day will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 2107 Davis Drive, Searcy. (501) 268-9695.

STAY TUNED

Radio personality Tom Wood will moderate "Perspectives in History: Rock 'n' Roll in Little Rock," a free online event presented by the Arkansas State House Society and the Friends of the Old State House Museum, at 7 p.m. today on Zoom, via Joe Butler of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The event is being presented in conjunction with the museum's new exhibit, "Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum."

To register on Zoom for the event, go to arkansasstatehousesociety-971033.square.site/.

◼️ Connor McMurry will perform a livestream show from 7-8 p.m. today on the Murphy Arts District's Facebook page or on YouTube. The show is free to watch.

◼️ Bluesman Bobby Rush will be one of the performers at the 34th anniversary Mother's Day Blues Festival, to be held from 2-10 p.m. Sunday. The free to view on Facebook festival will be held at the Laurel, Miss., Fairgrounds.

LISTEN

Fort Smith native Jonathan Karrant, who now lives in Las Vegas, has recorded "Shadows Fall," a new album with pianist Joshua White, and the album can be ordered on iTunes. See jonathankarrant.com.