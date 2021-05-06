Get to know Arkansas target Layden Blocker

Little Rock Christian sophomore point guard Layden Blocker has more than 10 scholarship offers with Texas Tech being the latest.
Blocker also has offers from Arkansas, TCU, Auburn, Oral Roberts, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, St John’s and others. He averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Warriors.
Nickname: LB
School: Little Rock Christian Academy. Transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas this fall.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 168 pounds
Position: Point guard
Vertical: 37 inches
Coach Eric Musselman is: Energetic
I'm the player I am because: Of hard work and my father
Best basketball moment: First in-game dunk
Favorite video game: NBA 2k21
Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant
Favorite NBA team: Golden State Warriors
Favorite workout music: Rap
Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
Must watch TV show: Teen Titans
My mom is always on me to: Clean my room
My two pet peeves are: Constantly talking and calling my name constantly
Favorite food: Chicken tenders
I will never eat: Mushrooms
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxby's because their chicken is really good
Favorite junk food: Double bacon cheeseburger
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Snickers
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girlfriend
Favorite animal and why: Tiger because of their color and aggression
My hidden talent is: Pencil tapping
My dream date would be: Mulatto
Hobbies: Basketball and playing 2k
The one thing I could not live without is: Family
If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Flying, super strength, and bulletproof
Role model and why: Dhar Mann because his YouTube videos are very inspirational and teaches you how to be a great person
Three words to describe me: Funny, athletic, smart
People would be surprised that I: Am young for my grade