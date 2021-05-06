Get to know Arkansas target Layden Blocker

Little Rock Christian sophomore point guard Layden Blocker has more than 10 scholarship offers with Texas Tech being the latest.

Blocker also has offers from Arkansas, TCU, Auburn, Oral Roberts, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, St John’s and others. He averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Warriors.

Nickname: LB

School: Little Rock Christian Academy. Transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas this fall.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 168 pounds

Position: Point guard

Vertical: 37 inches

Coach Eric Musselman is: Energetic

I'm the player I am because: Of hard work and my father

Best basketball moment: First in-game dunk

Favorite video game: NBA 2k21

Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant

Favorite NBA team: Golden State Warriors

Favorite workout music: Rap

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Must watch TV show: Teen Titans

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room

My two pet peeves are: Constantly talking and calling my name constantly

Favorite food: Chicken tenders

I will never eat: Mushrooms

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxby's because their chicken is really good

Favorite junk food: Double bacon cheeseburger

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Snickers

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girlfriend

Favorite animal and why: Tiger because of their color and aggression

My hidden talent is: Pencil tapping

My dream date would be: Mulatto

Hobbies: Basketball and playing 2k

The one thing I could not live without is: Family

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Flying, super strength, and bulletproof

Role model and why: Dhar Mann because his YouTube videos are very inspirational and teaches you how to be a great person

Three words to describe me: Funny, athletic, smart

People would be surprised that I: Am young for my grade