Jefferson Regional adds 3 doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center has announced the addition of three physicians: Joseph Browning, Abhijit Godbole and Keith Bennett.

Browning

Browning, an obstetrician/gynecologist, is now seeing patients at Jefferson Regional OB/GYN Associates at 1609 W. 40th Ave., Suite 300, according to a news release.

Browning is a veteran of the Navy and the Louisiana Army National Guard. He received his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, and he completed an internship in obstetrics and gynecology at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va.

He is a member and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Details: Jefferson Regional OB/GYN Associates, (870) 541-6045.

Godbole

Godbole, an oncologist/hematologist, is now seeing patients at the Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., Suite 205.

Godbole received his medical degree in Pune, India. He then received a doctorate in molecular medicine from the University of Maryland in Baltimore, followed by a residency in internal medicine from St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York.

Godbole completed a hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock in 2020, and he worked there until joining Jefferson Regional. He is board-certified in internal medicine and is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.

Details: Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, (870) 541-3230.

Bennett

Bennett is the primary physician and medical director of the Jefferson Regional Wound Care Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., Suite 102.

He was previously in private practice, specializing in wound care in Hot Springs and in general, thoracic and vascular surgery in Pine Bluff.

Bennett earned his medical degree from UAMS, and he completed a residency in family medicine and served as an assistant professor in family medicine at UAMS-South Central in Pine Bluff. He completed a residency specializing in general surgery and plastic surgery at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center.

Bennett is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Family Physicians. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Details: Jefferson Regional Wound Care Center, (870) 541-8747.