Prairie Grove officer, suspect shot at disturbance

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Prairie Grove police officer was in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical Center on Wednesday after he was shot three times while responding to a domestic disturbance, Capt. Jeff O'Brien said.

Officer Tyler Franks, 29, has been with the department since September 2015, O'Brien said. Franks was shot in the torso and upper legs.

He underwent vascular and orthopedic surgery and is in intensive care, the hospital confirmed Wednesday evening.

"The family appreciates the overwhelming support from the law enforcement community as well as everyone else who has shown their support," according to a statement from Washington Regional. "The family also asks that you please keep them, Officer Franks, and the suspect's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Nickolas M. Colbert, 42, was shot during the altercation at 313 W. Thurman St. Colbert was taken into custody and is at Washington Regional.

O'Brien said a 911 call was received from the address at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday from Colbert's mother-in-law. Franks, Prairie Grove police officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers arrived at the home and attempted to enter a bedroom.

Colbert fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and a handgun at close range, according to O'Brien. Franks was hit three times. He said Gibson fired five rounds, striking Colbert at least four times. O'Brien said Colbert retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Gibson was able to get Franks out the house and immediately applied two tourniquets.

O'Brien credited Gibson with saving Franks' life.

"That's why tourniquets were applied," O'Brien said. "He suffered a very critical injury."

Colbert had surgery and was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning, O'Brien said.

Stacy Michelle Colbert, 43, who is married to Nickolas Colbert, requested and received a protective order from the courts against him Wednesday morning, citing the events leading to Franks' shooting.

Nickolas Colbert became aggressive after drinking before police were called, grabbing her phone while she was using it, throwing it and then punching and breaking their TV set while yelling, Stacy Colbert wrote in her request for a protection order.

Then he hit her using the bedroom door, she wrote.

"I called the police because I was in fear for my life," her statement said. "The police showed up [and] he shot the police officer."

Police said that, as far as they know, no children were in the home and the disturbance was between Colbert and his wife. O'Brien said the department hadn't previously responded to domestic calls at the address.

Gibson has been placed on administrative leave, per Prairie Grove police policy, O'Brien said. Prairie Grove police will do an internal investigation, and the Washington County sheriff's office will handle the investigation into the shooting of Colbert.

Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett said charges haven't been filed, but early indications are Colbert will be charged with attempted capital murder.

Police Chief Chris Workman said the department was "beyond grateful" for the support from the community and for the response from other law enforcement departments.

He said the support from pastors, business leaders and the community has been almost overwhelming.

"We are a smaller community and we interact with the community," Workman said.

The family also is grateful, Workman said. He said he's hopeful Franks will make a full recovery, but "it looks like it will be a full road ahead."

O'Brien said Franks is married with children.

"This has hit hard," he said.

Officer Tyler Franks