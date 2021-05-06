Troopers: Woman dies after vehicle strikes tractor-trailer in Drew County

A 69-year-old McGehee woman was killed in a crash in Drew County on Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

Nancy White was driving a 2013 Kia east on U.S. 278 when her vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic shortly after 3 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle struck the left side of an empty log trailer, troopers said.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 198 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.