Unselfish Hurley leads Fayetteville to boys title

ROGERS -- Sam Hurley could have taken one last stab at a personal record Thursday afternoon, but he was more concerned about having enough energy to help Fayetteville's boys win another state track title.

The high jump was just the beginning for the Bulldogs' junior, who won two other events and had another first-place finish erased after a race was rerun during the Class 6A state track and field meet at Gates Stadium.

Hurley cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to win the boys high jump, then tried twice to clear 6-11 and missed. He then passed on his final attempt in what would be a long day for him.

"I think I could have gotten it if I had taken my third attempt," Hurley said. "But this is a team sport, and I needed to save my energy. I have five more events to do, so I decided to save the energy from my jump and put it into my next event, whatever it was."

Hurley said he saved his most energy when he ended the pole vault after a winning height of 13-10, then claimed the long jump when he turned in a state-best 23-2. He could have had a fourth victory when he ran the 110-meter hurdles final in a personal-best 14.49 seconds, but that race had to be redone when a hurdle was kicked and interfered with two other runners.

On the second attempt, Hurley suffered a horrible start and never caught up with Bentonville West's A.J. Moss, whose time of 15.04 edged Hurley's 15.05.

"This 110 hurdles, that's where I spent the most energy," Hurley said. "I'm a bit tired, but I knew I had to give it my all. I ran a PR and hit two hurdles really hard. That must have meant I really did give it my all."

Fayetteville wound up needing almost every point possible in order to win the state title. The Bulldogs compiled 135 points to 127 for second-place Bentonville West, while Bentonville was a distant third at 87.

Hurley ended up being disqualified in the 300 hurdles, which allowed West to pick up 16 points from winner Tyrone Luckett and third-place finisher Moss and pull within two points. Fayetteville got some breathing room when Jack Willliams and Hudson Betts finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3,200.

The Bulldogs, with standout Isaiah Sategna running the anchor leg, finished fourth in the 1,600 relay and didn't give West an opportunity to catch up again.

"We knew it was going to be tough going against West, coming out of conference with the team they had," Fayetteville Coach Drew Yoakum said. "The obstacles we overcame all season long, and even in this meet, but what a team effort from everybody.

"I texted all our coaches and said not to put Isaiah in the 4x100. Let's hold him until the 4x400 and see what we needed. It was all about the pieces -- Jack Williams, Hudson Betts, Link Lindsey and Hurley. In the end, it was a team effort."

As tight as the boys race was, the girls' division was almost that lopsided. Bentonville took control of the meet early and won its third consecutive title with 159.5 points, while Rogers was a distant second at 119 and Fayetteville third at 107.50.

Kelsey Ross set the table in the field events when she won both the shot put (a personal-best 41-8) and the discus (124-8), while Sydney Billington cleared 5-7 to win the long jump. Emily Robinson added to that by winning the 800 and the 1,600, then helping the Lady Tigers won the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.

"We came out of the field events, basically the morning session, sitting pretty well," Bentonville Coach Randy Ramaker said. "That always takes a little bit of the pressure off the runners. It wasn't a perfect day for us, but we're a good enough team this year that we have some room for mistakes here and there.

"We had a couple of kids that were sore and banged up a little bit, but this is a state championship. Things happen, and sometimes you just run better and run faster. I'm very proud of those girls, and they put everything on the line."

The only meet record which was broken came in the boys 3,200, where Springdale Har-Ber senior Reuben Reina finished in 9:22.89 and broke the previous mark of 9:23.58 set by Fayetteville's Camren Fischer in 2019.

More News CLASS 6A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS Thursday at Rogers Heritage BOYS Team Scores 1. Fayetteville 135; 2. Bentonville West 128; 3. Bentonville 87; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 66; 5. Rogers 60; 6. Fort Smith Southside 46; 7. Bryant 38; 8. Fort Smith Northside 32; 9. Little Rock Central 30; 10. Conway 28; 11. Cabot 27; 12. Springdale 13; 13. Little Rock Catholic 4; 13. Rogers Heritage 4; 15. Little Rock Southwest 2. 100 1. Woyn Chatman, LR Central, 10.60; 2. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 10.78; 3. Damari Smith, FS Northside, 10.79; 4. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 10.83; 5. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 10.92; 6. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 11.02; 7. Kaleb Knox, Bryant, 11.07; 8. Jahlon Martin, LR Southwest, 11.13. 200 1. Woyn Chatman, LR Central, 21.82; 2. Damari Smith, FS Northside, 21.93; 3. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 22.13; 4. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 22.57; 5. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 22.60; 6. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 23.55; 7. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 23.60. 400 1. Woyn Chatman, LR Central, 48.18; 2. Matt Haddock, FS Southside, 50.15; 3. Tyheen Prosise, FS Northside, 50.68; 4. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 51.29; 5. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 51.38; 6. Brandon Waller, Cabot, 52.20; 7. La’Quav Brumfield, Bryant, 52.28; 8. Sam Brogi, Fayetteville, 52.86. 800 1. Anthonie Alvarez, Har-Ber, 1:58.78; 2. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 1:59.28; 3. Ethan Kailey, Conway, 1:59.43; 4. Ammon Henderson, Bryant, 1:59.86; 5. Tyler Phelan, Fayetteville, 2:01.16; 6. Hunter Hill, Bentonville, 2:01.59; 7. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 2:01.72; 8. Oskar Minick, Rogers Heritage, 2:01.92. 1,600 1. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 4:14.60; 2. Dawson Mayberry, Bentonville, 4:19.95; 3. Dylan Mayberry, Bentonville, 4:21.25; 4. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 4:21.49; 5. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 4:21.62; 6. Anthonie Alvarez, Har-Ber, 4:26.84; 7. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 4:26.85; 8. John Sutton, Conway, 4:27.52. 3,200 1. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 9:22.89 (state record; previous mark 9:23.58 by Camren Fischer, Fayetteville, 2019); 2. Dylan Mayberry, Bentonville, 9:30.09; 3. Dawson Mayberry, Bentonville, 9:30.70; 4. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 9:32.88; 5. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 9:33.86; 6. Noah McMurtrey, Bentonville West, 9:41.75; 7. John Sutton, Conway, 9:45.93; 8. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 9:46.07. 110 Hurdles 1. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 15.04; 2. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 15.05; 3. Kaleb Knox, Bryant, 15.15; 4. Josh Warren, Cabot, 15.23; 5. Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 15.78; 6. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 16.56; 7. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 19.24. 300 Hurdles 1. Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 39.08; 2. Kaleb Knox, Bryant, 40.60; 3. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 41.74; 4. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 41.78; 5. Ricky Robertson, Conway, 42.16; 6. Mason Merryman, Fayetteville, 42.86; 7. Alex Hurl, Bentonville, 43.09; 8. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 43.18. 400 Relay 1. FS Northside (Dreyden Norwood, Tyheen Prosise, Damari Smith, Avonte Tucker), 42.13; 2. Bentonville, 42.78; 3. Bentonville West, 43.19; 4. Springdale, 43.33; 5. Bryant, 43.51; 6. Cabot, 44.07; 7. Conway, 44.15; 8. Rogers, 46.84. 800 Relay 1. Bentonville (Josh Ficklin, Chas Nimrod, JT Tomescko, Carson Tucker), 1:28.94; 2. Bentonville West, 1:29.04; 3. Fayetteville, 1:30.54; 4. Springdale, 1:32.01; 5. Conway, 1:32.73; 6. Har-Ber, 1:34.24; 7. FS Northside, 1:34.53; 8. Rogers Heritage, 1:34.59 1,600 Relay 1. FS Southside (Landry Grandstaff, John Greenfield, Xander Naegle, Matt Haddock), 3:25.89; 2. Rogers, 3:26.23; 3. Bentonville West, 3:27.63; 4. Fayetteville, 3:29.14; 5. Bentonville, 3:29.83; 6. Bryant, 3:30.49; 7. Har-Ber, 3:31.36; 8. Cabot, 3:35.08 3,200 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Jackson Stobaugh, Hunter Kemp, Tyler Phelan, Hudson Betts), 8:05.67; 2. Har-Ber, 8:07.70; 3. Conway; 4. Rogers Heritage, 8:15.87; 5. Bentonville West, 8:19.55; 6. Bentonville, 8:23.40; 7. Rogers, 8:24.23; 8. Bryant, 8:28.62. Discus 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 165-8; 2. Landon Chaffey, FS Southside, 149-4; 3. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 149-0; 4. Trenton Davis, Bentonville West, 148-4; 5. Johnny Maciel, Bentonville West, 144-11; 6. Tyler Hart, Har-Ber, 142-11; 7. Jackson Moore, Fayetteville, 136-7; 8. Brock Benson, Har-Ber, 132-2 High Jump 1. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 6-5; 2. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 6-4; 3. Riley Buccino, Bentonville West, 6-3; 4. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-3; 5. Noah Wright, LR Catholic, 6-0; 6. Aaren Rowe, Rogers, 6-0; 7. Tucker Anderson, Bentonville West, 6-0; 8. Darius Eason, LR Southwest, 5-10. Long Jump 1. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 23-2; 2. Link Lindsey, Fayetteville, 22-10.5; 3. Joshuah Shepherd, Rogers, 21-10.25; 4. Josh Warren, Cabot, 21-9; 5. Kaleb Knox, Bryant, 21-7.75; 6. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 20-10.5; 7. Dominic Truong, Rogers Heritage, 20-8.5; 8. Gabe Allen, Bryant, 20-7.25. Pole Vault 1. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 13-10; 2. Robinson Tran, FS Southside, 13-6; 3. Brock McRae, Bentonville, 13-6; 4. Emilio Arrieta, Bentonville West, 13-6; 5. Quinn Hawkins, Cabot, 13-0; 6. Josh Warren, Cabot, 13-0; 7. Will Furlow, Fayetteville, 13-0; 8. Truman Hughes, Bentonville, 12-6. Shot Put 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 56-4.5; 2. Jacardon Hardemon, Bentonville West, 51-9.75; 3. Trenton Davis, Bentonville West, 51-0.5; 4. Tyler Hart, Har-Ber, 50-8.75; 5. Shawn Rogers, FS Southside, 50-4.25; 6. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 50-0.25; 7. Chris Leaks, Cabot, 49-6.5; 8. Landon Chaffey, FS Southside, 48-1.5. Triple Jump 1. Link Lindsey, Fayetteville, 44-4; 2. Chas Nimrod, Bentonville, 43-3; 3. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 42-8.25; 4. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, 42-4.75; 5. Kolbi Crawford, Bentonville,42-4.5; 6. Jamari Jackson, Conway, 42-3; 7. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 41-8; 8. La’Quav Brumfield, Bryant, 41-5.5. GIRLS Team Scores 1. Bentonville 159.5; 2. Rogers 119; 3. Fayetteville 107.5; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 69; 5. Conway 68; 6. Bentonville West 52; 7. Bryant 42; 8. Rogers Heritage 21; 9. Little Rock Central 12; 9. Fort Smith Southside 12; 11. (tie) North Little Rock and Cabot 11; 13. (tie) Springdale and Fort Smith Northside 9. 100 1. Raghan Allen, Conway, 12.17; 2. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 12.31; 3. Kamaria Russell, LR Central, 12.38; 4. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 12.57; 5. Toree Tiffee, FS Southside, 12.78; 6. Bianca Anderson, Bentonville, 12.79; 7. Armonii Dixon, Rogers Heritage, 12.87; 8. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 12.93. 200 1. Raghan Allen, Conway, 25.26; 2. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 25.51; 3. Kamaria Russell, LR Central, 25.57; 4. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 25.84; 5. Jocelyn Tate, North Little Rock, 26.28; 6. RaNayla Moton, Conway, 26.68; 7. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber, 27.03; 8. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 27.19. 400 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 58.22; 2. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 58.22; 3. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 1:01.62; 4. Eliza Parker, Bryant, 1:02.19; 5. Ella Reynolds, Bryant, 1:02.21; 6. Alauna Garcia, Rogers Heritage, 1:02.24; 7. Savannah Carrigan, Bentonville West, 1:02.77; 8. Danniette Chansavong, Cabot, 1:03.79. 800 1. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 2:20.28; 2. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 2:22.43; 3. Hailey Day, Rogers, 2:22.58; 4. Janet Fu, Fayetteville, 2:23.59; 5. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 2:23.68; 6. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 2:24.15; 7. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 2:26.16; 8. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 2:27.21. 1,600 1. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 5:11.43; 2. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 5:14.36; 3. Hailey Day, Rogers, 5:14.73; 4. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 5:18.56; 5. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 5:20.23; 6. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 5:21.30; 7. Chelsea Jorgensen, Bentonville, 5:26.27; 8. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 5:27.08. 3,200 1. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 11:19.18; 2. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 11:25.89; 3. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 11:38.51 ; 4. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 11:42.53; 5. McKenna Terrell, Bentonville West, 11:44.19; 6. Ashley Sexton, Fayetteville, 11:47.08; 7. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 11:47.61; 8. Meg Swindle, Conway, 11:53.48. 100 Hurdles 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 14.97; 2. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 15.06; 3. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 15.50; 4. Laylah Reese, Cabot, 15.50; 5. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 15.71; 6. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 16.06; 7. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 16.34; 8. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 16.50. 300 Hurdles 1. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 45.91; 2. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 46.92; 3. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 47.21; 4. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 47.26; 5. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 47.78; 6. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 47.87; 7. Laylah Reese, Cabot, 47.92; 8. Rani Fanning, Fayetteville, 48.96. 400 Relay 1. Bryant (Shaquan McFarlane, Chasity Jackson, Mallorie Scott-Smith, Oriel Spikes), 50.36; 2. Conway, 50.68; 3. Fayetteville, 50.75; 4. North Little Rock, 51.18; 5. Har-Ber, 51.60; 6. Bentonville, 51.63; 7. Rogers Heritage, 54.35; 8. FS Southside, 57.53 800 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Payton Fant, Janet Fu, Rylie Hancock, Hannah Estes), 1:47.60; 2. Conway, 1:47.64; 3. Bryant, 1:47.97; 4. Bentonville, 1:48.44; 5. Rogers, 1:49.71; 6. Har-Ber, 1:50.36; 7. Rogers Heritage, 1:50.49; 8. North Little Rock, 1:50.68. 1,600 Relay 1. Bentonville (Joli Ducharme, Emily Robinson, Kayla Hurley, Kaitlyn Mitzner), 4:03.81; 2. Fayetteville, 4:06.51; 3. Bentonville West, 4:10.74; 4. Rogers Heritage, 4:12.14; 5. Har-Ber, 4:12.59; 6. Rogers, 4:15.15; 7. Bryant, 4:17.38; 8. North Little Rock, 4:22.39. 3,200 Relay 1. Bentonville (Sophia Hinkebein, Chelsea Jorgensen, Madison Galindo, Emily Robinson), 9:51.61; 2. Rogers, 10:15.61; 3. Bentonville West, 10:22.13; 4. Rogers Heritage, 10:27.18; 5. Conway, 10:41.35; 6. Cabot, 10:48.97; 7. Har-Ber, 10:52.26; 8. Bryant, 10:56.39. Discus 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 124-8; 2. Sarah McBride, Rogers, 108-5; 3. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 107-6; 4. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 105-9; 5. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 104-1; 6. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 103-5; 7. Kylee Branch, Bryant, 103-3; 8. Haleigh Groulx, Rogers Heritage, 100-2. High Jump 1. Sydney Billington, Bentonville, 5-7; 2. Rachel Wilson, Bentonville West, 5-6; 3. Madison Holloway, Conway, 5-5, 4. Toree Tiffee, FS Southside, 5-2; 5. Brooke Park, Rogers, 5-2; 6. (tie) Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville; and Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 5-0; 8. Ryley Martin, Rogers, 5-0. Long Jump 1. Madison Holloway, Conway, 18-9.25; 2. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 17-5.75; 3. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 16-10; 4. Za’Kari Gurule, FS Northside, 16-9; 5. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 16-9; 6. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 16-8.25; 7. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 16-2.75; 8. Rebecca Jane Brennan, Fayetteville, 15-11. Pole Vault 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 11-2; 2. Madelyn Thomas, Bryant, 10-6; 3. Kylie Coleman, Bentonville West, 10-6, 4. Bailey Barnes, Springdale, 10-6; 5. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 10-0; 6. Sydney Overton, Rogers, 9-0; 7. Jessica Rolen, Bryant, 9-0; 8. Ashtyn Richman, Bentonville West, 9-0. Shot Put 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 41-8; 2. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 38-8.5; 3. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 37-8.5; 4. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West, 37-6.25; 5. Pacious McDaniel, Har-Ber, 34-11.25; 6. Savannah Rangel, Bentonville West, 33-10.75; 7. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 33-6.75; 8. Roxanna Andrade, Rogers Heritage, 30-7.25. Triple Jump 1. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 36-4.25; 2. Madison Holloway, Conway, 35-4.75; 3. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 34-9.25; 4. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 34-2.25; 5. Za’Kari Gurule, FS Northside, 34-0.75; 6. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 33-11; 7. Lauren Lain, Bryant, 33-8.75 ; 8. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 33-8.5.