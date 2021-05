Conway, 1908: The high school football team was photographed at practice, in light equipment with no pads and only two players wearing helmets. At the time the population of the Faulkner County seat was less than 3,000; today it’s almost 70,000. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

