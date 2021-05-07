DIVISION I BASEBALL CAPSULES

UAPB at Grambling State

WHEN 6 p.m. today; 3 p.m., Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday WHERE Ellis Field, Grambling, La.

RECORDS UAPB 5-31, 5-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Grambling State 15-22, 12-6 SERIES UAPB leads 27-22

PROBABLE STARTERS

TODAY UAPB: RHP Jordan Jones (0-5, 9.00 ERA); Grambling State: RHP Kerry Boykins Jr. (4-2, 6.62) SATURDAY UAPB RHP Joel Barker (1-7, 11.80); Grambling State: LHP Marc Luna (2-4, 7.19) SUNDAY UAPB: RHP Brandon Little (1-2, 6.04); Grambling State: RHP Kimani Bailey (1-1, 8.78) SHORT HOPS The Golden Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak with 6-3 win over Southern last Saturday. UAPB enters the final series of the regular season in last place of the SWAC West Division ahead of a visit to the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday. … Grambling State dropped a series against Prairie View A&M last weekend and leads the SWAC West. … UAPB hitters have earned 158 walks, which ranks fifth in the SWAC. … The Tigers’ 30 home runs are second-most in the league. … Grambling State junior Jahmoi Percival’s 46 hits are fifth-most in the conference.

Central Arkansas at New Orleans

WHEN 6:30 p.m.today; 2 p.m., 5 p.m. Saturday (DH); 1 p.m. Sunday WHERE Maestri Field, New Orleans RECORDS UCA 17-22, 12-16 Southland Conference; New Orleans 25-19, 20-12 SERIES UCA leads 15-2

PROBABLE STARTERS

TODAY UCA: RHP Mark Moyer (3-5, 4.08 ERA); New Orleans: RHP Haden Erbe (1-3, 5.81) SATURDAY GAME 1 UCA: RHP Conner Williams (1-1, 5.23); New Orleans: RHP Chris Turpin (7-2, 5.19) SATURDAY GAME 2 UCA: RHP Logan Gilberston (1-3, 6.69); New Orleans: LHP Brandon Mitchell (1-3, 4.80) SUNDAY Starters TBA SHORT HOPS The Bears enter on the heels of back-to-back series wins over Stephen F. Austin and Northwestern (La.) State and are 11th in the Southland Conference standings. … The second-place Privateers split a four-game series with McNeese State last weekend, and trail Southeastern Louisiana by two games atop the conference. … UCA’s 14 home runs in 2021 are the second-fewest in the league. … New Orleans is third in the conference in runs scored with 275. … Bears senior Coby Pitvin sits second in the Southland with a .369 batting average.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas State

WHEN 6 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro RECORDS ASU 14-23, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference; Georgia Southern 27-16, 11-7 SERIES Georgia Southern leads 11-5 Radio KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus (today)

PROBABLE STARTERS

TODAY ASU: RHP Brandon Hudson (3-1, 4.86 ERA); Georgia Southern: RHP Tyler Owens (6-0, 2.45) SATURDAY ASU: RHP Will Nash (2-4, 4.69); Georgia Southern: RHP Chase Dollander (4-1, 4.07) SUNDAY ASU: RHP Carter Holt (3-2, 5.25); Georgia Southern: RHP Jordan Jackson (2-6, 6.60) SHORT HOPS The Red Wolves swept a three-game set at Austin Peay last weekend before suffering a 15-12 loss at No. 9 Ole Miss on Tuesday. ASU enters the weekend in fifth place in the Sun Belt West. … Georgia Southern earned a series win against South Alabama from April 30-May 2 and sits in second place of the East Division. … The 203 walks issued by ASU pitchers are the most in the conference. … The Eagles lead the Sun Belt in team batting average (.290), hits (400) and RBI (222). .. Red Wolves junior Liam Hicks is batting a league-leading .404.