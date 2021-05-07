Foreigner to bring 'Greatest Hits' tour Aug. 8 to Simmons Bank Arena

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 for Foreigner, bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour” to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $149.50 plus service charges via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be available at foreigneronline.com.

In a news release issued Friday, the arena, stressing patron safety, asked fans “to respect one another to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance.”

The four-decade-old rock band has recorded 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the “I Want To Know What Love Is,” according to the release.