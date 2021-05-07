Happy birthday: In a way, following your bliss is the most responsible thing you can do. For one thing, it pays. Lucky financial moves will be the result of a stellar perspective, which comes from delving deeply into your delights.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you're talking to someone you're trying to understand where they are coming from. You can picture their life outside the interaction with greater accuracy because of the excellent questions you ask.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You like to be the one giving, but if you don't let others help you, you deprive them of something meaningful. Part of generosity is being a gracious receiver of what people contribute to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't have to be overly sensitive to every little internal distress signal or constantly let yourself off the hook. But do acknowledge when the hard work hurts. That acknowledgment is enough to avoid burnout.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The rules are in place for a reason, but it's not always a good one. Today, you just may find that it's not a very solid or enforceable one either. If someone is going to make an exception, it will be for exceptional you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional investment is like any other investment -- a risk. One thing you can count on is that, sooner or later, everyone gets hurt in love. If there's no hurt, it's not love. So the question is, who are you willing to hurt for?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you like will agree with you, make you look good, and inspire lots more of the good stuff. Who you love will love you back. What you do will matter. It's an all-around fantastic day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Projects have a beginning, middle and an end, though that is not the best order of approach. Begin with the end in mind. If you don't have an end in mind, assist someone who does and learn a lot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Be extremely careful with which collective you align. Groups can be incredibly destructive and stupid or, under the right circumstances, highly intelligent and even brighter as an entity than the most intelligent person within the group.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trying to connect with an emotionally distant person is like grasping the wind. The wind touches you; you do not touch it. But if you position yourself well, you can use its power.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An old joke: Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana. So make like a fruit fly and get into the sweetness of the day. It's going to take a little work to get past the peel and a little humor to get past this horoscope.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be like the honeybee. Send out scouts in every direction so that later you can concentrate all your efforts on only the direction where the flowers are open and inviting.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even though you are affiliated with a group, you will act freely and independently, cooperating as it suits you and compromising when you deem it beneficial. The approach produces coordinated results everyone will be proud of.